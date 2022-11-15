Miami Chick-fil-A launches 3-day work week; job applications soar

A Chick-fil-A located in Miami, Florida, decided to pioneer a work week of only three days. The place has already seen a rise in job applications, staff satisfaction, and retention rates.

What are the details?

The Miami eatery has its staff divided into two groups, each responsible for covering three 13-hour and 14-hour shifts every week during operational days. Each employee also gets seven days off in a row every month. The new work week has drawn in 20 front-line workers and 18 store leaders so far.

Since its new work style began, the Miami eatery has seen 100% staff retention at the management level. A recent job posting for a position covering the 3-day work week also got more than 420 applications.

Operator Justin Lindsey, who runs the new system, said that the changes were implemented after the staff joked about feeling tired all the time.

"I realized I'm asking a lot of these folks. They're working 70 hours a week, week in and week out. I'm truly doing this because it's the right thing to do," Lindsey said, according to The Epoch Times.

Even though he knows it would have been easier to let things go on like before, he is convinced that the positive effects are visible.

"I saw us flip the switch, go to this program, and build structure into it, and employees were excited, energized, goal-focused, and driven," Lindsey added.

The new work week was driven by Chick-fil-A employees from the beginning. The decision to try out the new type of work came after conducting surveys with existing staff concerning their work-life balance and how satisfied they were with their jobs.

Ever since the change was put in place, the team has been much closer, and there's constant competition for the best service timings. According to Lindsey, working longer shifts but fewer hours overall has brought out the best in each employee.

"You're there with the same group of people for 13 or 14 hours every day … we're going to be able to see the opportunities and work through them. At the same time, we can capitalize on seeing when somebody knocks the ball out of the park and think, 'How do we move this person up in the ranks?'"

Sales have also improved along with the 3-day work week, with the eatery set to get $17 million in sales at the end of this financial year.

While Chick-fil-A has long had the policy of closing on Sundays, Lindsey's site is the first to try out the 3-day work week. Even though the franchise won't be replicating the same work model in other locations, Lindsey is positive about the future.

"I think people do want to work in this industry; they just want some things to change; that's what this has shown; if we change things for the better, we're going to make an impact," he concluded.

