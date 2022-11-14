Man helps neighbor find wedding ring lost six decades ago in potato patch

A visit between two friends who live in Scotland led to the discovery of a gold wedding ring that had been missing since the 1960s.

What are the details?

Donald McPhee, 57, who works as a builder and owns a hostel on Benbecula Island, is also a metal detector enthusiast. While visiting his elderly neighbor Peggy MacSween, 87, whom he's always looked up to as a second mother, they shared memories and looked at old photo albums. He mentioned his hobby, and she joked that he might be able to recover her lost wedding band.

The ring had fallen into a potato patch from her finger and had stayed hidden for six decades. Donald accepted the challenge and set to work.

The two of them live in a tight-knit community, and the man knew MacSween through her son, who passed away.

"Her son was one of my best friends, and I just thought if I could do this for her, it would be quite a good thing to do," Donald shared with The Epoch Times.

Even though the task came to him unexpectedly, he decided to give it a go and do his best to use his metal detector to uncover the ring's location.

"When she told me she'd lost it on a piece of land, roughly 6,000 square yards, or three acres, it wasn't quite as easy as I anticipated. I didn't exactly expect to find it," Donald said.

He used his metal detector for three days, and during that time, he managed to find old coins, bits of tractors, pull tabs, all sorts of stuff, but the wedding band hadn't turned up. By the end of his third day, he started to get discouraged and decided to try something different.

Instead of looking for the ring up and down, taking one row at a time, he thought making a 90-degree turn would work better.

He did expect to have to dig because lost objects tend to get buried as time passes, so as soon as his device sounded, he started on it. He needed to dig up over 90 holes to be able to find the ring.

"My family members have been undertakers on the island traditionally, so digging small holes like that is quite easy for me," Donald added.

Just a few inches below the ground, MacSween's ring lay forgotten for many years.

When her neighbor handed her the ring, she couldn't believe it. She remembered how it went missing so many years ago while she was shaking sand out of her glove. It came loose at that time and fell into the patch below. She kept searching for it for a long time but couldn't find it until now.

"Her husband passed away years ago, and he'd bought a replacement ring as well, which she still has. But that was a 9-carat one. So the original ring was 18-carat," Donald explained.

After she recovered her ring, MacSween encouraged the man to share what happened, and the story touched hearts across the globe.

Many other couples contacted the man to ask for his help in searching for missing rings, and each quest makes him happy because it's a chance to add smiles and be kind to people.

"Another four people have gotten in touch with me to find their rings. I've found the second ring, so I've got another couple to trace," he concluded.

