Mom of 2 shares how to reduce family grocery bill by $1,000 each month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jlA7S_0j7Zs76500
Photo credit: Instagram/ thefreebielady

A mom of two who couldn't afford her grocery bills any longer made up her mind to find a solution. She came up with a simple method to save $1,000 each month without depriving her loved ones of delicious meals and tasty snacks.

What are the details?

Becky Guiles, 42, lives in New York with her husband, Jason, and their two kids, George and Colden.

"Our grocery costs were increasing at a high rate. Some months I paid $1,400 or even more for our family of four! It was not working for our budget, so I had to do something. I did hours of research because I needed a plan that didn't take me a week in planning, coupon clipping, or running to several stores chasing sales," she said for The Epoch Times.

Guiles came up with a five-step plan that's easy to remember for saving money while buying groceries.

She called it the BORES method: B=Budget (the mom recommends $100 per person monthly), O=Organize (check your pantry before you go shopping), R=Reduce/Reuse (for example, using pickle juice for fast-perishing foods or adding vegetable scraps to your broth), E=Extend (freeze products like milk), and S=Simplify (almost everything).

Guiles also feels that there are some basic mistakes most people make when they go to the grocery store. Getting pre-prepared meals, not planning a dish, or not setting a budget limit are the most common ones, according to her.

"If you buy a bag of onions, it's more expensive than getting single onions and then putting them in a bag yourself. Cheese that's already cut into cubes is more costly than a brick of cheese," Guiles explained.

The mom also recommends getting your groceries online as often as you can to avoid being tempted by things you don't need at the store.

The woman feels that each step of her method contributes to savings, but the most significant change for her family was the simplifying step.

Guiles was able to avoid spending too much by choosing five to ten meals with her family and eating those dishes on rotation.

"I am not a very organized money nerd who is extremely disciplined; if I can do it, anyone can. When we got ourselves out of debt, the stress about money went away. From there on, it's been my mission to help other moms change where they are where money is concerned, so they no longer feel the stress and shame," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtI7s_0j7Zs76500
Photo credit: Instagram/ thefreebielady

Guiles has shared her method on social media, where she's known as "The Freebie Lady" and believes that anyone can avoid extra spending, "even if they won't do all the steps, but just stick to some."

"Remember, you can't do it all at the same time. If you try to save money in every aspect of your life, you will give up quickly; concentrate on one area, like grocery shopping, get great there, and then move on to another area," she recommended.

Sources:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/mom-of-2-reveals-money-saving-trick-that-cut-her-familys-grocery-bill-by-1000-per-month_4783459.html

https://twitter.com/EpochTimes

https://www.instagram.com/thefreebielady/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFdThrqSC30

