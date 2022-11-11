Pikeville, KY

Miner covered in soot goes to basketball game with son after work shift

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3NDM_0j7YRfvw00
Photo credit: Facebook/ suekinneer

A father who works as a coal miner came to a basketball game with his son while wearing his work clothes.

The dedicated man and his son were noticed by everyone attending as he came to share special moments with his family regardless of his sooty clothes.

What are the details?

Micheal Joe McGuire went to the annual Blue-White game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville to see the University of Kentucky's men's basketball game. He went with his wife, Mollie, and their son.

The game was also meant as a fundraiser for those affected by the floods in Kentucky.

Sue Kinneer, another attendee at the event, saw Micheal sitting in his work clothes, took a photo, and posted it on social media.

"I don't know who this guy is; he's my 'father of the year.' He got off from work and just brought his little boy straight to this Blue-White game!" the woman wrote.

University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari also shared the photo to celebrate the father's family values and work ethic.

"My family's American dream began in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine; this picture hits home; I've got tickets for him and his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs!" he wrote about it.

And since the McGuires are used to juggling between Micheal's long work hours and their family time, Mollie's response on social media showed just how much the gesture meant.

"We're just like any other family here in Eastern Ky; this was simply a normal evening for us; we had plans, but he had to work late. He was coming after 5 pm in the evening, getting off work; the game started at 6; he called me and said, 'I'll meet you all there. Go ahead and take bub in!' My husband chose this job to support our family so I could be home and raise our children; many times, he missed out on events because of work. Any chance he can be there, he will be, no matter how tired or dirty," she wrote.

The family didn't give Micheal's clothes a second thought, but the support they've been shown touched them. They are all grateful for the love shown to Micheal and for coal miners everywhere.

"It never even crossed either of our minds that something like this would happen simply because he had to attend in uniform; however, in my eyes, it has been a blessing to show him the love and support everyone else has for coal miners!

"We'd like to thank everyone who shared this for taking the time to recognize his hard work and his dedication to being a father!" she concluded.

