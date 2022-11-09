Woman knits her wedding dress for $400 in 45 days: "It felt so special"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1Yuw_0j4x66as00
Photo credit: Instagram/sitruunaako

Setting her wedding date spurred a Finnish knitwear designer into action. She managed to come up with a unique crocheted design for her wedding dress and set to work to create the delicately-knitted dress.

What are the details?

Veronika Lindberg of Helsinki, Finland, shares her ideas and designs on social media, but doing her own wedding dress was a very different challenge.

"It was spontaneous; we didn't have much time to plan. First, I thought it was stressful to make my wedding dress. I thought if I ordered it, it would be too long; then I started to think, 'Maybe I should make it myself. Knitting is what I do; I'm a designer!'" she said, according to The Epoch Times, about the inspiration behind the gown.

She needed a few days to look for ideas and do sketches. Lindberg already knew her dress would have a square-shaped neckline and long sleeves, and she figured the rest as she started working on it.

"I saw how it could work, then I would design it as I went along," she shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ocp5_0j4x66as00
Photo credit: YouTube/Kutovakika

The woman ordered 2.5 kilograms (5.5 pounds) of pure silk yarn from Denmark and began the top of the dress using lace patterns as her main inspiration.

Her project posed many challenges, though. The first difficult moment came when she was done with the bodice and the sleeves and saw they were too big. She had to repeat a whole day of work to fix it.

"That was a really frustrating moment," she said. However, after she managed to get the top of the gown done, she gave up on buying a dress as a backup in case she couldn't finish it on time.

Doing the skirt wasn't easy either.

"I wanted my dress to have movement and a nice drape. My initial plan was to crochet that, but I realized it would be too thick; it didn't have that movement. I thought to myself, 'This isn't going to work,' then I decided, 'Okay, I'm going to knit the whole skirt!'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26b7Oy_0j4x66as00
Photo credit: YouTube/Kutovakika

The skirt alone took her close to four weeks out of the total six she needed for the dress.

While she was knitting the unique dress, she and her fiance were also moving house and planning the ceremony.

Just a week before the event, when the dress was almost completed, Lindberg made a "mistake" and had to start a portion of her knitting again.

"I felt like, 'Oh, I want to be done with it now. That was probably the hardest part, to just keep going. The pattern usually blooms out; it will lay nicer and flatter so you can see the texture better," she added.

Her fiance was a little skeptical in the beginning, and the woman's sister kept calling to check on her progress, but once the dress was finished, they were both impressed by the bride's knitting.

Lindberg estimates the dress took her 200 hours from start to finish. She worked on it for 45 days, and it cost her about $400.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6d3u_0j4x66as00
Photo credit: YouTube/Kutovakika

Lindberg tried on her dress four days before the big event.

"I didn't know how that was going to look until I really, like, finished the dress, and I tried it on. But it felt so special," she said.

Even though the stretchy type of knit she used for the dress made it very comfortable, Lindberg did notice a funny detail as she tied the knot.

"During the day, it probably grew four or five centimeters! At the end of the night, the skirt was completely dirty. That was kind of funny," she shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ta8hP_0j4x66as00
Photo credit: Instagram/sitruunaako

The couple's wedding day was "bohemian and romantic," as Lindberg did her own makeup and had flowers in her hair, and the setting was complete with dancing and a food truck with a big pizza oven to feed all their guests.

The woman is focused on showing people that anyone can create a dress fit for a special occasion with the right pattern, determination, and knitting skills.

