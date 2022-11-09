Tired flight attendant gets unexpected gift: "So wholesome"

An artist traveling on a plane in Japan decided to give something meaningful to one of the flight attendants.

She had been very nice to him all throughout the flight, and he could see she was feeling very tired.

So, he made her a gift that cheered her up and reminded her it was worth smiling every day.

What are the details?

The man was on a flight with Japan Airlines when he got creative as he watched one of the flight attendants, according to Sunnyskyz.

Her dedication and kindness touched him, so he set out to offer her a present as a sign of gratitude.

The woman repeatedly explained to him several options on the menu. She added instructions on how to be comfortable at all times, tirelessly checking how he felt or if he needed anything else.

So, the artist worked on a sketch of her face up to the end of the flight, and when it was time to go home, he stopped by the place where the flight attendants were setting everything in order and showed her his sketch.

As soon as she looked up and noticed what it was, she immediately started smiling.

"This is for you," the man said.

"Really? For me?" she asked as she brightened up.

She showed the sketch to another attendant working close by and almost cried on seeing that someone was truly thankful for all her efforts.

"Can you give me this? Can I keep it?" she asked.

"Yes, that's for you," the artist replied.

@jeffandpencil I never expect someone to draw a picture for me too 😭 ♬ 「恋愛サーキュレーション」歌ってみた - Renai Circulation

"Thank you so much," the touched attendant said.

"No problem, I appreciate you," the man added.

And it didn't stop there. The flight attendant didn't want to let this token of kindness just flash by without showing how much she treasured it.

So, she made a sketch of her own and gave the artist a little bag with cookies in return.

"That's so nice of you; thank you so much. I never expected someone to draw a picture of me, too," the artist said, visibly touched by her gesture.

The kindness exchange reminded everyone in the online community just how much it means to know someone appreciates what you do.

And it matters a lot more on days when you're close to getting exhausted, just like it happened to the woman.

"Her gift to you is so wholesome; thank you for your kindness," a commenter wrote.

"Love Japan Air. One of their stewardesses sat with me and helped me stay calm on my first International flight alone and gave me stickers," another user wrote.

"That airline is the best; a lady saw me crying on the plane, so she gave me a free ice cream."

"I love this. It's a friendly reminder to always be nice to your flight attendants, and they will always take care of you," was another reaction.

"I never realized that portrait artists probably observe people's faces so much and can tell how they're feeling because of that; so wholesome."

"Passengers like you make our day," a fellow flight attendant commented on the thread.

"She looked so tired, poor lady. I'm sure that just brightened the rest of her work shift! Thank you for being kind."

"The way she came back to life was so cute! Your art really does make people happy," one user concluded about the wonderful gesture that turned the day around for the tired flight attendant.

Trips can be exciting and fun but always remember there's someone working to keep you comfortable. Help them even a little bit every time you can.

