6th grader gets first birthday cake after being adopted: "What joy looks like"

A sixth-grader who was adopted with his brother from an orphanage located in Sierra Leone has just started his new life in the United States. And his birthday was special. He shed happy tears as he got his first birthday cake from his family.

What are the details?

Abraham couldn't stop the tears as soon as he saw Jamie Walker, his adoptive mom, bringing his cake into the room. The whole family sang "Happy Birthday!" making it a wonderful time to celebrate love and new beginnings.

"That was the moment I knew he'd been waiting for. His very first birthday cake. One for just him. One with his name on it. What a gift He is. What a gift this moment was. Incredibly simple yet wholly significant," Jamie wrote in a post on social media.

Abraham was touched, and as he passed his little brother into his dad's arms and then his mother's, the whole family encouraged him, "Make a wish, make a wish!"

But he had never done this before, so he was confused about how he should go about the wishing part.

"As it unfolded, it dawned on me Abraham would have no idea what it meant to 'make a wish,' so we just let him have a redo," Jamie added, according to The Epoch Times.

On re-watching, the heartwarming video, Riley, Jamie's daughter, asked what Abraham's tears meant. Her mom explained that "those tears are what joy looks like. Don't forget it."

Jamie and Joe, her husband, had four kids when they decided to adopt Abraham and his older brother, James.

Joe and James had bonded during a visit to the Raining Season Orphanage in Sierra Leone, where the couple went for their 10th anniversary. While they were visiting there, Joe played soccer and read plenty of books to local kids. And that's how he got to know James.

After he went back to the United States, Joe kept in touch with James through a cell phone he gave him, and they also talked on social media every month.

Six months later, the family learned that James had been forced out of the orphanage. Since James went back to his village, Joe also got the chance to meet Abraham, his little brother. The family was concerned about both of them, so they decided to FaceTime for 30 seconds every day.

After getting to know Abraham and having both brothers back in a safe orphanage, Joe approached their family to discuss adoption. Jamie and all their kids were excited and said, "yes."

After that, they asked the two brothers how they felt about it, and both were joyful at the thought of having a family. So, the Walkers started to get all the paperwork ready for the big change.

Despite the challenges posed by restrictions, the brothers got to Charlotte, North Carolina, and since then, they've been experiencing plenty of firsts, such as their first day of school, first haircut, or a car wash.

"They showed me the world and what happiness is, what love is, and what it means to have a family around you," Abraham shared.

