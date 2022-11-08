Dad transforms old caravan into comfortable space for $2,600

When a family's vacations in Spain got canceled two times, a 28-year-old crafty dad was determined to make sure they could at least enjoy a comfortable staycation.

He set out to transform a run-down caravan into a stylish space and managed to make it happen by spending just 2,000 pounds (approx. US$2,600). His family now loves being outdoors as often as they can.

What are the details?

"I was always on caravan holidays as a kid, so I thought it would be a great idea to renovate one," Matthew Daniell said, according to The Epoch Times.

The father of two lives in Doncaster, England, and he received the caravan for free from one of his family members when the restrictions started.

Matthew, who works as a decorator and a painter, found out that it would cost him at least 4,000 pounds (US$5,200) to have the caravan redone professionally, so he decided to do it himself with a much lower budget.

He revamped the space by using eBay finds and set out to transform it into a cozy place.

Even though his partner didn't know to what extent he planned to redo the caravan, Matthew had it all planned and was confident about the results.

He started by completely removing the rear-end interior and only keeping the front end's top half.

After that, he asked one of his friends, who is an electrician, to give him a hand with the electrical part. Then, he removed the plumbing. He started from the front and gradually worked his way to the back in a time-consuming project that motivated him more each day. The DIY enthusiast saw progress each day, and he kept on working to create the ideal getaway for his family.

He designed the space to fit their needs and made the most of the available space by transforming the two-berth into a cozy four-berth.

"I fixed the double bed, then got the measurements for a small double mattress, and built the base out of 9mm plasterboard and timbers," Matthew said.

The father used a frame made from plasterboard and timbers to handcraft the beds, and the mattresses were made by repurposing the foam from the sofa and adding older fabrics that were cleaned and cut to fit the size of a single bed.

The old caravan also had plenty of damp patches around the area where the shower used to be, so Matthew took all that out, made sure to treat the walls thoroughly, and then added vinyl floor tiles. He finished it off with yacht varnish.

"I sealed them from the water by applying three coats of yacht varnish and silicone all around, and then I installed a new water feed and waste pipe. I also put in a new water diagram pump to feed the water from the onboard tank," Matthew said.

He bought a small plastic sink for the caravan, a shower tray, and a hot-water shower on eBay.

He purchased lino from a local flooring shop and put it throughout the caravan for flooring.

Matthew went on to do a thorough scrub in the fridge until it looked as good as new. However, he realized the kitchen space needed extra attention. So, he made up his mind to add wardrobe end panels on the worktops and shelves, a much less expensive alternative compared to getting standard worktops.

He also fitted new sockets, LED lighting, a new battery, and an electric hob he bought on eBay.

Once he completed the project, Matthew was excited about showing the new space to his family. They were happy to discover that the drab interior was gone, and the whole caravan was comfortable and looked cheerful and bright.

By managing this project himself, Matthew saved a significant amount of money and also avoided the costs of traveling abroad. The family now goes on caravan trips every weekend and takes time to unwind close to nature.

His kids are happy they can explore new places freely and make friends everywhere they visit.

Matthew also has some advice for those interested in revamping their caravans for similar adventures at a reduced cost.

"Do your own research, think about what you want from the caravan, and use that as your starting point," he recommended.

Sources:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/crafty-dad-transforms-an-old-run-down-caravan-into-a-stylish-space-for-just-2600_4268441.html

https://twitter.com/EpochTimes