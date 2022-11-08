Woman drives "57 Lady" Chevrolet for six decades

The owner of a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air has taken such good care of her car that it's still immaculate after 64 years of use. The elderly woman gets noticed everywhere she goes, and the car has become a part of her personality after so many years of trips together.

What are the details?

"I know how to look after things, and this car proves it. I hadn't planned to have this car for so long. It just happened," Grace Braeger, who lives in West Bend, Wisconsin, shared with The Epoch Times.

Grace got her hard-top Chevy in 1957 and paid $2,250 for it. The car is one of 700,000 of its kind made that year.

Her secret to the car's longevity is about treasuring her vehicle with a meticulous care routine. Grace went above and beyond the recommendations that she got and kept her car in working order all these years.

"The book says you need to change the oil every 2,000 miles, but I changed it every 1,000 miles. I have it serviced no matter if it needs it or not," Grace explained.

The car's personalized license plate reads, "57 Lady," the nickname Grace has earned from everyone who loves to see her go by driving.

The Chevy boasts power steering and power breaks; it has four doors, a black paint job with chrome and white accents, a sleek red interior, plus a massive steering wheel specific to the 1950s design that the dedicated driver now peers under, not over, while she's out driving.

Grace was the single owner of the 64-year-old car, and she made great use of the lifetime guarantee the manufacturer gave her by keeping the vehicle in excellent condition.

And since she's still got the original receipts, Grace had no issue replacing her mufflers after using them for 62 years.

The car's life hasn't been just sunny days, though. In the late 1970s, Grace got protective and warned a man trying to take it away while she was going inside a church. The car was 20 years old at the time.

"It was parked on a side street. As I got closer to the car, somebody was just getting out on the other side. I shouted, 'Who are you?' and he was gone," Grace recalls.

As the years went by, the car added miles, and the Chevy has gone over 122,000 miles, most of which were amassed during Grace's more active years of driving.

These days, Grace takes the 64-year-old car on short journeys, such as the grocery store, West Bend appointments, or going to church. No matter where she goes, fellow drivers are always excited to see her in her unique vehicle.

She also points out that the car is not just a regular car but one that brings her happiness. She wouldn't part with it for any reason.

"Year after year, they went by, and I was so happy with it, and everybody else is happy with it. Why give it up?" Grace reflected on the car that says so much about her passion for driving and has become a major part of her personality and style.

