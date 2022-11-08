Mom on presents: "If I can't afford it, my son asks his grandma"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Money can get tight when you have a big family. And buying them presents will soon become a challenge when kids keep asking for more expensive things all the time.

When some family members are more wealthy than others, issues will come up as to who gets what, and it often happens that kids will ask again for what their parents couldn't buy. Whether that shows them the value of the present is unclear, though.

My friend Annie is a shop manager in Phoenix, Arizona, and frequently has to work overtime to ensure her four kids have everything they need. Her husband, Jack, also works long hours in the office, but they still find it hard to meet all their family needs.

And their kids certainly love presents. At any time of the year, not just around the holidays. So, managing to buy all they want to make them happy costs Annie plenty of hours of work.

The pressure has kept adding inside the family, though. That's because her mother, the kids' grandma, doesn't hesitate to buy them anything once they come to her to ask for something their parents refuse.

"It just stresses me out. I truly want my kids to be happy, but I can't get them an expensive toy or video game instantly. I will work for it until I can," Annie said.

Unfortunately, her mother almost always gets it first.

"It just makes me feel all my effort is wasted. There I am, ready to give them the good news that we could now go to the store, and it's already in the living room. That just makes me sad."

Annie tried to talk to her mother several times and explain that she wanted to be the one buying the toys, even if it took longer.

"She always tells me that she won't be around for long and wants to spoil them as much as she can. And I get that my mom only wants great memories and happy grandsons, but it's still hard sometimes,' Annie shared.

As the days went by, she gradually made her three daughters understand they shouldn't always ask their grandmother for presents. However, she still has difficulties with her son.

"He's the youngest, just out of pre-school, so he's still excited to get all the presents he can. If I can't afford it, my son asks his grandma. And that's hard to accept, but in the end, we're all family," she added.

Indeed, the pressure is less now that the other kids don't feel as tempted to go to their grandmother for costly gifts. Even so, there are times when Annie's son will walk over to his grandma's house to receive that one gift his parents can't afford right now.

How would you handle this situation? Do you think it's ok for a wealthier family member to get presents that the parents can't? Is it ok because it's the kids' grandmother?