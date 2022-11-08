Wife takes up dancing 5 hours a day to avoid husband: "Keeps me calm"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Dancing is so much more than exercise. It keeps you fit while also releasing your creativity. When you dance, you can be more positive and forget about the things that upset you as you go on to create the moves that keep you going forward.

And since dance is a way of letting go of negative feelings, it can also be used to avoid difficult situations.

My friend Deborah who lives in Dallas, Texas, started going to dance practice for an unusual reason. She loved dancing before, but during the past few weeks, she's been putting a lot more effort into it than a while back when we were all going out to parties.

Deborah's been married for one year, and the change as far as freedom and creativity are concerned hasn't been sitting well with her.

"Sometimes I just want some alone time or to be free to go out whenever I want. And not give explanations or tell anyone when I come back. I love my husband, but I need a life for myself, too," she shared.

Talking to him would seem like the best idea, but there is another difficulty in her case.

"Every time we start talking about something he doesn't like, he just dismisses it in 5 minutes," she told me.

"And if I keep asking about it, then he starts shouting, and I end up getting a migraine. I'm not having that every day," she added.

In the first six months of their marriage, Deborah and Lucas, her husband, had arguments almost every day. They didn't want to give up on each other, though, so they decided to find a way to have more freedom while staying married.

"I have so much energy that I can't always share with him. And I don't need to; I want to be on my own sometimes."

That's how Deborah came to the conclusion that dancing would help her get back to a more positive outlook without getting annoyed with her husband daily.

"On the first days, I was so tired I just went to sleep as soon as I got home. Now I'm more relaxed and laugh at the little things that used to annoy me so much," she said.

Deborah practices 5 hours every day, even during the weekends. The tension between her and her husband is gone, and they're both free to pursue the activities they like. Lucas usually works out while she's dancing since he's not that passionate about it.

"Dancing keeps me calm. It helps me avoid grudges, and I no longer feel like I always need to counter what he says. I am myself when I dance every day. I'm falling in love with him all over again," she said.

Spending time away from each other for a few hours daily has changed their marriage for the better. And even though being in love is all about staying together, that doesn't have to mean every minute of every day.

"I actually miss him when I come back from practice, and it's the best feeling. I really think this was the right decision for us," she concluded.

Have you dealt with similar issues? Do you think time alone strengthens a marriage or weakens the bond the spouses share?