Mom of 3 on trying to get back to work: "I can't do both"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Taking a break from work due to pregnancy and starting a new family helps many moms adjust to their new role and make sure their kids are well looked after but what happens when getting your career back is no longer doable?

Cary Anne, one of my friends, feels that becoming a mom permanently changed her life. That's true for most parents, but in her case, she doesn't seem to be able to reconnect a professional life to being a great mom.

"I wish I could go back to the office, have lunch, do tasks, and get excited about new projects. But all that energy just seeped out; I have nothing more to give once I'm done with the kids at 8 p.m.," she told me.

Cary Anne has two sons and a daughter. They're all toddlers, and she's cleaning up the house, cooking all the meals, and taking them to the playground daily.

"That's all I can handle right now. And I wish I could do more, but I just don't know how," she said.

The problem is she's starting to feel bad about not earning anything for her family, and she doesn't want her husband to bear all the financial burden.

"He works overtime a lot, sometimes even 10-12 hours a day, to make sure we have all we need. I wish I could help, but looking after the kids is very tiring. I love them all, but I've got to admit it's not easy," Cary Anne shared.

She started applying for different jobs in the accounting sector six months after her third child was born. She went to some interviews, but nothing's worked so far.

"Either I'm late for the interview, and they don't want to see me, or I get so exhausted before I get out the door that I give the worst impression even if I'm on time. I don't have the energy to do my hair, and my blouses are rarely spotless."

After so many attempts, Cary Anne is starting to question whether having a career and looking after three kids is doable. Her husband reassured her he had no problem being the only one working.

"He's ok with it, and we've talked about it many times. It's just me going back to the issue because I feel guilty. I can't do both, and I so wish I could for his sake," she shared.

What do you think? Can you have a successful job looking after small kids, or is it better to focus on your family for a few years and give them the best start in life?