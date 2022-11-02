Wife pretends to take kids to painting class to get away from demanding husband: "A chance to laugh"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGv68_0iwFSFEb00
Photo credit: Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

Being married is never the easiest journey; many couples need to get away from each other for a little bit each day.

When they have kids, and the wife stays home to raise them, it gets more complicated, though. My friend Jennifer lived in such a marriage and found an unusual way to give herself some much-needed space.

She had three kids and was a stay-at-home mom. Her husband, Doug, was always checking if the house was spotless, the toys put away, and the food done right before each meal.

Jennifer didn't want to contradict him, and she also cared very much about their family.

So, to prevent more arguments, she decided it was time to give herself a chance to be outside for a while every week. The kids were still little, so she couldn't leave them home by themselves while her husband was working in the office.

That's how she came up with the idea of painting classes. None of them liked to draw or even spent time looking at paintings, but this was how she could justify not being home for two hours every Friday.

"It was a way to give me some time to think and a chance to laugh. I was too caught up in always watching his reactions and trying to avoid the next critical comment," Jennifer told me.

This little subterfuge cheered her up, and she became more positive about her life.

"I started to see things differently. I even realized Doug wasn't saying all those things to upset me. I was just too focused on the house, and staying in that environment got me stressed out."

No one ever questioned why the kids didn't ever really paint anything worthwhile, but the classes she seemed to take them to avoided pressure and conflicts in their family.

"I wish I had thought about it sooner. And just had fun during my week. Always cleaning and cooking can burn you out pretty fast," she said, and I couldn't agree more.

Taking a break can save relationships, and in this case, Jennifer had a good time with her kids walking in the park, getting ice cream, and playing hide-and-seek. At the same time, she started getting along better with her husband by not getting annoyed by everything he said, even when he didn't mean to offend her.

Did you do something similar to take off pressure in your marriage?

