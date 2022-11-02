Father lets daughter walk to library in the rain: "He drove by and smiled"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDMY6_0iw9eB4W00
Photo credit: Pexels

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

When my grandmother went to school, the kids spent most of their afternoons in the library. She would go there on foot every Monday to Friday, no matter the weather.

At about 2 p.m., she started her trek to the library, and then, at 5 p.m., she headed back home in the opposite direction.

"It wasn't easy, and on some days, I just wanted to stay home and be warm. I never found excuses, though, and always did the walking," my grandmother told me.

And when the weather turned harsh, the exercise wasn't her favorite part of the day.

"As long as it was sunny and quite warm, I didn't mind going that way, but it made me sad to have to keep walking in the cold rain. I had a heavy umbrella, and my boots made every step seem twice as hard. On rainy days it felt like the distance to the library was much longer, and getting home was a forever trip," my grandmother shared.

And that wasn't the most concerning part of it either. Her father had a car, and he usually drove right by as she headed to the library with a friend or two.

"He drove by and smiled from inside the warm car. He didn't stop to drive us there. Not even once."

Even when it snowed, my grandmother had to do the same thing every school day. Shivers never avoided the 4-mile walk, and she often got there with snowflakes in her hair, shaking because of the bitter cold.

My great-grandfather wasn't doing this to be hard on her, though.

"He was always so kind to everyone, and he truly felt it would make me more resilient in life," my grandmother said.

This exercise certainly made her confident to do her errands in any weather, even when she couldn't drive or use public transportation.

"I grew up fearless, knowing I didn't have to depend on anything to do what I needed."

Although today she rarely walks further than her garden and the little sewing corner shop, I'm sure she could take on the same old challenge to get to the library from the home she grew up in if she had to.

Whether that was needed for building her character as it was done back then is still an open question.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# family# love# psychology# together# relationships

Comments / 84

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
79709 followers

More from Amy Christie

Mom of 3 on trying to get back to work: "I can't do both"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Taking a break from work due to pregnancy and starting a new family helps many moms adjust to their new role and make sure their kids are well looked after but what happens when getting your career back is no longer doable?

Read full story
10 comments

Mom takes daughter's bedroom door after she gets a B in class: "Now she won't waste time"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. High school life is not the easiest transition for many students, and good grades can sometimes be hard to get, particularly when you're under constant pressure from your parents to get the best results. Not that it's not useful to be competitive.

Read full story
81 comments

Mom of 2 on getting married twice: "My kids finally have a home"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married takes a lot of courage and determination. Finding the right person doesn't often happen easily, and sometimes life gets in the way, or previous family responsibilities make it more complicated.

Read full story
1 comments

Mother charges son rent when he refuses to get job: "Not paying for you to get lazy"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Parents are known to indulge their kids, give treats, buy toys, and make wonderful surprises as they grow up. Things change when the kids are adults, and there is an emphasis on being responsible.

Read full story
61 comments

Waiter gives tray to rowdy customer: "You serve it if it's not fast enough"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going out and having a good time on a Friday night is something we've all done, and picking a bar or a restaurant with tasty dishes comes first to mind. Maybe you've even got a special spot where you take friends, family, or coworkers because you know fun times are guaranteed.

Read full story
15 comments

Daughter on parents: "They refuse to do anything alone; they're acting like kids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up with your parents and sharing a nurturing environment gives you the love you need to be confident later on in life. And once kids move out to start their own families, the love is still there, but most of the time, it's hard to be present each day for every activity.

Read full story
22 comments

Wife pretends to take kids to painting class to get away from demanding husband: "A chance to laugh"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being married is never the easiest journey; many couples need to get away from each other for a little bit each day.

Read full story
28 comments

Woman walks out when asked to split bill for meal: "I shouldn't have to"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. I still remember when I went out with friends and chilled out for a few hours while sharing several appetizers, entrees, pastries, coffees, and drinks. It had been a few weeks since we got together, and we lost track of time as we kept sharing what went on in our lives.

Read full story
196 comments

Skyfall moonshine - A poem

Read full story
2 comments

I found you - A poem

Read full story
37 comments

Make your own way - A poem

Read full story
2 comments

Sunset Dream - A poem

Read full story
2 comments

Finding heart road again - A poem

Read full story
2 comments

Rain fingertips - A poem

Read full story

Melting your heart in mine - A poem

last drop of tender care.

Read full story

Quiet words, loud heart - A poem

Read full story

Love back, love past - A poem

Read full story

Lingering sunset wish - A poem

Read full story

Between the lines - A poem

and have caress come back.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy