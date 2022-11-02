Father lets daughter walk to library in the rain: "He drove by and smiled"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

When my grandmother went to school, the kids spent most of their afternoons in the library. She would go there on foot every Monday to Friday, no matter the weather.

At about 2 p.m., she started her trek to the library, and then, at 5 p.m., she headed back home in the opposite direction.

"It wasn't easy, and on some days, I just wanted to stay home and be warm. I never found excuses, though, and always did the walking," my grandmother told me.

And when the weather turned harsh, the exercise wasn't her favorite part of the day.

"As long as it was sunny and quite warm, I didn't mind going that way, but it made me sad to have to keep walking in the cold rain. I had a heavy umbrella, and my boots made every step seem twice as hard. On rainy days it felt like the distance to the library was much longer, and getting home was a forever trip," my grandmother shared.

And that wasn't the most concerning part of it either. Her father had a car, and he usually drove right by as she headed to the library with a friend or two.

"He drove by and smiled from inside the warm car. He didn't stop to drive us there. Not even once."

Even when it snowed, my grandmother had to do the same thing every school day. Shivers never avoided the 4-mile walk, and she often got there with snowflakes in her hair, shaking because of the bitter cold.

My great-grandfather wasn't doing this to be hard on her, though.

"He was always so kind to everyone, and he truly felt it would make me more resilient in life," my grandmother said.

This exercise certainly made her confident to do her errands in any weather, even when she couldn't drive or use public transportation.

"I grew up fearless, knowing I didn't have to depend on anything to do what I needed."

Although today she rarely walks further than her garden and the little sewing corner shop, I'm sure she could take on the same old challenge to get to the library from the home she grew up in if she had to.

Whether that was needed for building her character as it was done back then is still an open question.