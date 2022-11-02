Woman walks out when asked to split bill for meal: "I shouldn't have to"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

I still remember when I went out with friends and chilled out for a few hours while sharing several appetizers, entrees, pastries, coffees, and drinks. It had been a few weeks since we got together, and we lost track of time as we kept sharing what went on in our lives.

Catching up turned out to be quite expensive that day, and when the check arrived, we were in for a surprise. In the beginning, we couldn't believe the total was over $1,000, but that's what you get when you munch away without noticing how often you ask for another snack.

Memories of having a good time are great but paying for those few hours while eating out is a moment I won't forget too soon. We looked at each other, wondering how to cover the $1,700 bill. Two of the girls were more wealthy and had her credit cards on them, so the ultimate solution rested with them covering the bill. The rest of us were going to pay them back at a later time.

We all gave them the cash we had on us, but it didn't really amount to much.

Promises were made, but almost none of the other people ever paid them back.

That was a lesson for me, and I learned to avoid that kind of situation.

My friend Andrea is an interior designer. Her job pays well, but she also has four kids and is constantly fixing her house while trying to work things out with her husband. She rarely gets the time to go out and have fun because her time is taken up by family life.

One evening her boss invited the team to go out after work. Andrea wasn't ready to spend much but decided to accept anyway.

Once they got to the restaurant, all her coworkers ordered several appetizers, beers, cocktails, and food. In the meantime, Andrea slowly sipped a Pepsi and one beer while chatting with them as they indulged in a large meal.

She only expected to pay about $15 at most when the check came. Unfortunately, her boss had different ideas.

"Time to split everyone," he said loudly as the waiter brought the bill. All her colleagues took out their cards and handed them over, except Andrea.

She handed her boss $25 to pay for what she'd had.

"What's the matter with you? Where's your team play?" her boss said.

"I just had a Pepsi and a beer. You all had cocktails, appetizers, and main courses," she said.

"Does it matter who had what? Can't you afford to help a little bit? That's what a team is all about."

"I don't think so, and I shouldn't have to," Andrea said.

She was not happy about being called out like that in front of everyone else, but she wasn't about to let embarrassment make her accept something unfair.

She walked out and decided not to go out with them again.

How would you have handled it?