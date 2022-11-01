Skyfall moonshine - A poem

I wander on a path

of purple leaves

and no tomorrows

I care about right now,

I want to feel,

to breathe,

what goes on in my heart,

the turmoil,

I cannot rest until I find

the one I keep

safe in my dreams,

embracing every sound,

the voice I long to hear

close by,

in tender words

of happy ever after

painted on sunny skies.

***

Why take a heartless road

or bear another leaf

as guide where none have passed,

wait for the right time

to bind heart,

you can belong after twilight,

if the way seems closed,

it's just fog,

remove all that stands in your path

with more imagination,

faith,

add kindness to each action

and believe

there is always a way to help

and be redeemed.

***

One harsh word cannot end your love,

you mean more

than just an opinion,

you make your journey

and can live

in every place dreams take you,

heart peaceful,

thanking wind

for this one chance

to share,

soul passing out of sorrow,

rejoicing in a different garden,

where sadness has flown

with last storm.

***

No whispers

to foretell heartbreak,

no waves to steal your petals,

fragrance stays whole,

in heart

and soul,

gracing the love

you share.

***

This skyfall is the start

of a new way to walk,

colors of mind

catch soul in one open embrace,

if I doubted before,

I go on loving

grass blades tell of your passing,

I can still meet you before dawn,

hear our song again,

and sing together,

as I have always wanted

form the first time I heard you,

when heart told me

you were the one,

my happy place

to stay

for every lifetime

yet to come.