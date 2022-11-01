Skyfall moonshine - A poem

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SDOIa_0iuhhG5300
Photo credit: Pexels

I wander on a path

of purple leaves

and no tomorrows

I care about right now,

I want to feel,

to breathe,

what goes on in my heart,

the turmoil,

I cannot rest until I find

the one I keep

safe in my dreams,

embracing every sound,

the voice I long to hear

close by,

in tender words

of happy ever after

painted on sunny skies.

***

Why take a heartless road

or bear another leaf

as guide where none have passed,

wait for the right time

to bind heart,

you can belong after twilight,

if the way seems closed,

it's just fog,

remove all that stands in your path

with more imagination,

faith,

add kindness to each action

and believe

there is always a way to help

and be redeemed.

***

One harsh word cannot end your love,

you mean more

than just an opinion,

you make your journey

and can live

in every place dreams take you,

heart peaceful,

thanking wind

for this one chance

to share,

soul passing out of sorrow,

rejoicing in a different garden,

where sadness has flown

with last storm.

***

No whispers

to foretell heartbreak,

no waves to steal your petals,

fragrance stays whole,

in heart

and soul,

gracing the love

you share.

***

This skyfall is the start

of a new way to walk,

colors of mind

catch soul in one open embrace,

if I doubted before,

I go on loving

grass blades tell of your passing,

I can still meet you before dawn,

hear our song again,

and sing together,

as I have always wanted

form the first time I heard you,

when heart told me

you were the one,

my happy place

to stay

for every lifetime

yet to come.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# relationships# couple# psychology# try again

Comments / 2

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
79709 followers

More from Amy Christie

Mom of 3 on trying to get back to work: "I can't do both"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Taking a break from work due to pregnancy and starting a new family helps many moms adjust to their new role and make sure their kids are well looked after but what happens when getting your career back is no longer doable?

Read full story
10 comments

Mom takes daughter's bedroom door after she gets a B in class: "Now she won't waste time"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. High school life is not the easiest transition for many students, and good grades can sometimes be hard to get, particularly when you're under constant pressure from your parents to get the best results. Not that it's not useful to be competitive.

Read full story
81 comments

Mom of 2 on getting married twice: "My kids finally have a home"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married takes a lot of courage and determination. Finding the right person doesn't often happen easily, and sometimes life gets in the way, or previous family responsibilities make it more complicated.

Read full story
1 comments

Mother charges son rent when he refuses to get job: "Not paying for you to get lazy"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Parents are known to indulge their kids, give treats, buy toys, and make wonderful surprises as they grow up. Things change when the kids are adults, and there is an emphasis on being responsible.

Read full story
61 comments

Waiter gives tray to rowdy customer: "You serve it if it's not fast enough"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going out and having a good time on a Friday night is something we've all done, and picking a bar or a restaurant with tasty dishes comes first to mind. Maybe you've even got a special spot where you take friends, family, or coworkers because you know fun times are guaranteed.

Read full story
15 comments

Daughter on parents: "They refuse to do anything alone; they're acting like kids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up with your parents and sharing a nurturing environment gives you the love you need to be confident later on in life. And once kids move out to start their own families, the love is still there, but most of the time, it's hard to be present each day for every activity.

Read full story
22 comments

Wife pretends to take kids to painting class to get away from demanding husband: "A chance to laugh"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being married is never the easiest journey; many couples need to get away from each other for a little bit each day.

Read full story
28 comments

Father lets daughter walk to library in the rain: "He drove by and smiled"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When my grandmother went to school, the kids spent most of their afternoons in the library. She would go there on foot every Monday to Friday, no matter the weather.

Read full story
84 comments

Woman walks out when asked to split bill for meal: "I shouldn't have to"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. I still remember when I went out with friends and chilled out for a few hours while sharing several appetizers, entrees, pastries, coffees, and drinks. It had been a few weeks since we got together, and we lost track of time as we kept sharing what went on in our lives.

Read full story
196 comments

I found you - A poem

Read full story
37 comments

Make your own way - A poem

Read full story
2 comments

Sunset Dream - A poem

Read full story
2 comments

Finding heart road again - A poem

Read full story
2 comments

Rain fingertips - A poem

Read full story

Melting your heart in mine - A poem

last drop of tender care.

Read full story

Quiet words, loud heart - A poem

Read full story

Love back, love past - A poem

Read full story

Lingering sunset wish - A poem

Read full story

Between the lines - A poem

and have caress come back.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy