Skyfall moonshine - A poem

I wander on a path
of purple leaves
and no tomorrows
I care about right now,
I want to feel,
to breathe,
what goes on in my heart,
the turmoil,
I cannot rest until I find
the one I keep
safe in my dreams,
embracing every sound,
the voice I long to hear
close by,
in tender words
of happy ever after
painted on sunny skies.
***
Why take a heartless road
or bear another leaf
as guide where none have passed,
wait for the right time
to bind heart,
you can belong after twilight,
if the way seems closed,
it's just fog,
remove all that stands in your path
with more imagination,
faith,
add kindness to each action
and believe
there is always a way to help
and be redeemed.
***
One harsh word cannot end your love,
you mean more
than just an opinion,
you make your journey
and can live
in every place dreams take you,
heart peaceful,
thanking wind
for this one chance
to share,
soul passing out of sorrow,
rejoicing in a different garden,
where sadness has flown
with last storm.
***
No whispers
to foretell heartbreak,
no waves to steal your petals,
fragrance stays whole,
in heart
and soul,
gracing the love
you share.
***
This skyfall is the start
of a new way to walk,
colors of mind
catch soul in one open embrace,
if I doubted before,
I go on loving
grass blades tell of your passing,
I can still meet you before dawn,
hear our song again,
and sing together,
as I have always wanted
form the first time I heard you,
when heart told me
you were the one,
my happy place
to stay
for every lifetime
yet to come.
