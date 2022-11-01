I found you - A poem

A sunny way to be,

a path I didn't see,

before, when I felt lost,

I only chose the shadows,

I wandered in forgotten past

trying to fix

what couldn't be forgiven,

longing for happy thoughts to flow

where rivers were all dry

with no drop left

of kind love

and the will

to try once more.

***

Wishing for different destiny

I went on, still refusing

to have faith in what comes,

to see the sun

in little things,

and add warmth from each look,

each hug that blooms after twilight,

each time

I hear a voice

I love

and feel affection

flowing back.

***

When I met you,

my heart was changed,

no longer clouds,

rain stood still,

and I dreamed

of sunny skies,

I saw a light beckoning

out of forest,

flowers told me the time

to be joyful was landed,

I flowed on blanket

of forgiveness.

***

I trusted none but you

with heartfelt wishes

that returned to ash,

only you will know what became

of butterflies I held

and let fly to the sun,

of what I told the leaves

each time I thanked the fall

for bringing back my life,

for bringing me

you.

***

A gift of ever after

the way to smile,

tell soul

now is the time to chase

lost mirror

and turn pieces into lake,

rivers follow new path

raindrops add rainbows

to soul room,

each time I hear your words

I feel joy rising,

each hug reminds me I am home,

in love,

in grace,

at peace,

thank you for loving me,

for loving us

back to a life

of wonderful maybes.

***

With you, I have no fear,

your hands will keep me safe,

I will not run from hail,

meet jasmine fragrance

in embrace,

I am at home

and here

I will stay.