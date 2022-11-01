I found you - A poem

A sunny way to be,
a path I didn't see,
before, when I felt lost,
I only chose the shadows,
I wandered in forgotten past
trying to fix
what couldn't be forgiven,
longing for happy thoughts to flow
where rivers were all dry
with no drop left
of kind love
and the will
to try once more.
***
Wishing for different destiny
I went on, still refusing
to have faith in what comes,
to see the sun
in little things,
and add warmth from each look,
each hug that blooms after twilight,
each time
I hear a voice
I love
and feel affection
flowing back.
***
When I met you,
my heart was changed,
no longer clouds,
rain stood still,
and I dreamed
of sunny skies,
I saw a light beckoning
out of forest,
flowers told me the time
to be joyful was landed,
I flowed on blanket
of forgiveness.
***
I trusted none but you
with heartfelt wishes
that returned to ash,
only you will know what became
of butterflies I held
and let fly to the sun,
of what I told the leaves
each time I thanked the fall
for bringing back my life,
for bringing me
you.
***
A gift of ever after
the way to smile,
tell soul
now is the time to chase
lost mirror
and turn pieces into lake,
rivers follow new path
raindrops add rainbows
to soul room,
each time I hear your words
I feel joy rising,
each hug reminds me I am home,
in love,
in grace,
at peace,
thank you for loving me,
for loving us
back to a life
of wonderful maybes.
***
With you, I have no fear,
your hands will keep me safe,
I will not run from hail,
meet jasmine fragrance
in embrace,
I am at home
and here
I will stay.
