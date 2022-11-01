Make your own way - A poem

Are you the one who listens,
takes other dreams as reason
to go on,
do you stay in the rain
to hear praise, just one good word,
how cold do you think storm could get
if you dare to hold on,
let love be true once more,
not say you will
when you don't want to,
not teach heart it's all right,
to give up on most cherished wish
just because someone else
doesn't see worth
or happy thought?
***
Can you believe in hearts
opening, flying,
moving petals,
when love glows inside soul room,
each smile turns to sunshine,
you learn to name the song
you've always wanted to hear,
couldn't find the right place
or time
to give melody chance
to help you see the light
you've always carried
wherever you go.
***
Shaded inside the pages,
you've written explanations
telling love
to stay away,
you tried so hard
to have fog all around you,
so every time you said goodbye
to what you wished and dreamed
you made it seem a dance,
you never faced that loss
never became whole
and at home.
***
Make your own way this time,
love passed too many times
close by,
let it alight on shoulders,
it has so many things to tell
listen and let happiness flood inside,
soul needs to rest,
bloom once again,
grow flowers
every time you laugh,
let none tell you it's nothing,
love gives life
and makes candle soar,
you can do anything
if you are happy
and at peace
in love.
***
Don't throw away this chance,
let loose the wings
that don't belong,
fly higher than your dreams
always keep love hug close,
a whisper of each merry chuckle,
you can be all the little things
bring sunshine to this day,
make weather and take clouds
away from skies
where only purple laughter
shines.
Comments / 2