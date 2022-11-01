Make your own way - A poem

Amy Christie

Photo credit: Pexels

Are you the one who listens,

takes other dreams as reason

to go on,

do you stay in the rain

to hear praise, just one good word,

how cold do you think storm could get

if you dare to hold on,

let love be true once more,

not say you will

when you don't want to,

not teach heart it's all right,

to give up on most cherished wish

just because someone else

doesn't see worth

or happy thought?

***

Can you believe in hearts

opening, flying,

moving petals,

when love glows inside soul room,

each smile turns to sunshine,

you learn to name the song

you've always wanted to hear,

couldn't find the right place

or time

to give melody chance

to help you see the light

you've always carried

wherever you go.

***

Shaded inside the pages,

you've written explanations

telling love

to stay away,

you tried so hard

to have fog all around you,

so every time you said goodbye

to what you wished and dreamed

you made it seem a dance,

you never faced that loss

never became whole

and at home.

***

Make your own way this time,

love passed too many times

close by,

let it alight on shoulders,

it has so many things to tell

listen and let happiness flood inside,

soul needs to rest,

bloom once again,

grow flowers

every time you laugh,

let none tell you it's nothing,

love gives life

and makes candle soar,

you can do anything

if you are happy

and at peace

in love.

***

Don't throw away this chance,

let loose the wings

that don't belong,

fly higher than your dreams

always keep love hug close,

a whisper of each merry chuckle,

you can be all the little things

bring sunshine to this day,

make weather and take clouds

away from skies

where only purple laughter

shines.

