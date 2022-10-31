Sunset Dream - A poem

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fL7dD_0itEQ84L00
Photo credit: Pexels

I wanted to stay here,

feel breeze,

talk with moonlight

learn what the sky can tell,

let soul fly above clouds

take away doubts,

unfold heartache

believe in once again

touch love as it was meant to breathe,

smile in dark hours,

and go on

holding your hand,

your heart,

this song.

***

In chasing sunlight,

I lost wish,

in dreaming of a lost home,

I moved on,

not wanting to forget,

I kept past strong,

it climbed over the wall

took away flowers,

heart

I didn't know where to find

a chance to shine,

a way to love

into starlight.

***

I carried flame higher than thought,

I cherished every word,

and yet,

I knew not how to fly

I kept these strings,

tied inside soul room

and the night

moved in, dusted each flower,

made colors gray, blind

to moonshine,

breeze didn't cross my threshold,

I didn't let songs play,

I couldn't listen to a happy voice,

I missed you,

took candles away

from all I touched.

***

No fairy came to rescue soul

moon talked to wind

colors turned into grief

red as revenge would have,

purple each time thunder flashed close,

I dwelled

and breathed,

the air was changed,

a storm I couldn't stop

reigned in my spirit

told heart to stop believing

someone would come.

***

Inside soul night

a tiny flame

dared to come near, tell revenge

it was time to let go

try one more time,

a second chance alighted

I felt new breath caress my cheeks,

I knew

I was now loved

missed in a heartbeat,

brought back

into the light.

# love# together# psychology# relationships# try again

Comments / 2

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
79077 followers

