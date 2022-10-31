Sunset Dream - A poem

I wanted to stay here,
feel breeze,
talk with moonlight
learn what the sky can tell,
let soul fly above clouds
take away doubts,
unfold heartache
believe in once again
touch love as it was meant to breathe,
smile in dark hours,
and go on
holding your hand,
your heart,
this song.
***
In chasing sunlight,
I lost wish,
in dreaming of a lost home,
I moved on,
not wanting to forget,
I kept past strong,
it climbed over the wall
took away flowers,
heart
I didn't know where to find
a chance to shine,
a way to love
into starlight.
***
I carried flame higher than thought,
I cherished every word,
and yet,
I knew not how to fly
I kept these strings,
tied inside soul room
and the night
moved in, dusted each flower,
made colors gray, blind
to moonshine,
breeze didn't cross my threshold,
I didn't let songs play,
I couldn't listen to a happy voice,
I missed you,
took candles away
from all I touched.
***
No fairy came to rescue soul
moon talked to wind
colors turned into grief
red as revenge would have,
purple each time thunder flashed close,
I dwelled
and breathed,
the air was changed,
a storm I couldn't stop
reigned in my spirit
told heart to stop believing
someone would come.
***
Inside soul night
a tiny flame
dared to come near, tell revenge
it was time to let go
try one more time,
a second chance alighted
I felt new breath caress my cheeks,
I knew
I was now loved
missed in a heartbeat,
brought back
into the light.
