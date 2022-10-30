Melting your heart in mine - A poem

Sunshine at peace,

wrings out the loss,

I wished

and couldn't have,

I wanted to believe

there was a way

to be loved,

saved from darkness,

inside passion that froze my heart,

I could not find the way,

I lost,

last drop of tender care.

***

Enter the void,

I heard a song,

melody of each other,

not friends,

as childhood bonded us,

together in heart, soul,

desire,

ready to face storms in our path,

making the way

brighter,

to everlasting home.

***

How could I dwell on heartbreak

when I had,

your hand holding me up,

lifting my very soul

out of the dusk

that took away my sadness

in you, I found the reason

to go on, rise

above the clouds,

I knew not strength could come

after this turmoil.

***

Falling in the rain,

warm touch,

each gentle hug

brings me home,

I see wishes

unfold this very breath, this song,

I always knew it,

but it had no voice,

until I saw myself

in you,

happiness coming

from reflection.

***

Surrender anger

and this trap

no other joy I yearn

than to be by your side,

in peace,

in heart,

away from storms

our sunlit garden.

***

Sunflowers led me back

they showed the way in yellow hope,

I felt a breeze letting me go

faster than sound,

under the mountains,

gentle caress stilling this heart

flutters at one with pace,

I knew you

once before,

my first friend in this life,

my home

for ever after.

***

Dream once again

with me,

lay roses on this threshold,

ours,

there is no other love I hold,

soul room stays cloudless

and in grace

I love you,

I love us

in sunny

starlit skies

unveiled my darkness

in your eyes.