Melting your heart in mine - A poem

Sunshine at peace,
wrings out the loss,
I wished
and couldn't have,
I wanted to believe
there was a way
to be loved,
saved from darkness,
inside passion that froze my heart,
I could not find the way,
I lost,
last drop of tender care.
***
Enter the void,
I heard a song,
melody of each other,
not friends,
as childhood bonded us,
together in heart, soul,
desire,
ready to face storms in our path,
making the way
brighter,
to everlasting home.
***
How could I dwell on heartbreak
when I had,
your hand holding me up,
lifting my very soul
out of the dusk
that took away my sadness
in you, I found the reason
to go on, rise
above the clouds,
I knew not strength could come
after this turmoil.
***
Falling in the rain,
warm touch,
each gentle hug
brings me home,
I see wishes
unfold this very breath, this song,
I always knew it,
but it had no voice,
until I saw myself
in you,
happiness coming
from reflection.
***
Surrender anger
and this trap
no other joy I yearn
than to be by your side,
in peace,
in heart,
away from storms
our sunlit garden.
***
Sunflowers led me back
they showed the way in yellow hope,
I felt a breeze letting me go
faster than sound,
under the mountains,
gentle caress stilling this heart
flutters at one with pace,
I knew you
once before,
my first friend in this life,
my home
for ever after.
***
Dream once again
with me,
lay roses on this threshold,
ours,
there is no other love I hold,
soul room stays cloudless
and in grace
I love you,
I love us
in sunny
starlit skies
unveiled my darkness
in your eyes.
