Quiet words, loud heart - A poem

No noise to make you lose the trail
sorrow goes on,
comes out when least expected,
does it live in the rain,
or will sun keep it trapped
until it finds a way
to touch heart chords again,
and let soul feel its reign,
no matter all the years between,
or all the faces
you have seen.
***
What moves heart
to green meadow,
where does sun smile,
wait for a touch,
a sign that it's all right
to run with fate,
chase wild dreams
above scattered ashes,
no embers left to steal your glow,
a love that adds to smiles,
one turn around the house of dread,
another,
three times in hide and seek
until soul has the strength
to flee.
***
Make your own melody,
add sunset spirals
to another dream
taking out all regrets
that shattered
cheerful heart before its time,
unbending loss
that can now step aside.
***
You don't need to shout
to make your soul heard
above all other noise,
heart melody rings loud,
but you can only tune desire
to every dream and action
once you believe
in second chances.
***
There is a way to shine
above all hurt that brought you
underwater clouds,
inside this bubble is the present,
cherish the love you give,
receive forgiveness
in a trail of diamonds
trust endless waves,
clouds know,
they tell
of whispers leading sighs
into one sunny,
happy place.
***
Where can you stay,
where would you perch
your thoughts,
what gives you strength
when only gray skies
meet your eyes,
can you see more than what is
right in front of you,
do you hold power
through all meaning
that comes from other people's hearts?
***
In quiet moments,
silent thoughts
paint words louder than cries,
bring heart closer
to loving sky,
departed, not forgotten
at peace,
forlorn,
no more.
