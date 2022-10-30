Quiet words, loud heart - A poem

No noise to make you lose the trail

sorrow goes on,

comes out when least expected,

does it live in the rain,

or will sun keep it trapped

until it finds a way

to touch heart chords again,

and let soul feel its reign,

no matter all the years between,

or all the faces

you have seen.

***

What moves heart

to green meadow,

where does sun smile,

wait for a touch,

a sign that it's all right

to run with fate,

chase wild dreams

above scattered ashes,

no embers left to steal your glow,

a love that adds to smiles,

one turn around the house of dread,

another,

three times in hide and seek

until soul has the strength

to flee.

***

Make your own melody,

add sunset spirals

to another dream

taking out all regrets

that shattered

cheerful heart before its time,

unbending loss

that can now step aside.

***

You don't need to shout

to make your soul heard

above all other noise,

heart melody rings loud,

but you can only tune desire

to every dream and action

once you believe

in second chances.

***

There is a way to shine

above all hurt that brought you

underwater clouds,

inside this bubble is the present,

cherish the love you give,

receive forgiveness

in a trail of diamonds

trust endless waves,

clouds know,

they tell

of whispers leading sighs

into one sunny,

happy place.

***

Where can you stay,

where would you perch

your thoughts,

what gives you strength

when only gray skies

meet your eyes,

can you see more than what is

right in front of you,

do you hold power

through all meaning

that comes from other people's hearts?

***

In quiet moments,

silent thoughts

paint words louder than cries,

bring heart closer

to loving sky,

departed, not forgotten

at peace,

forlorn,

no more.