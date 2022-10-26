Thunder feel - A poem

Storm brews above skylight,
I try to wave the clouds
apart,
send them to different land,
but they still stay,
still doubting you
or me,
still trying to find way
inside a different heart,
beyond stars that don't blink at night,
a promise to begin
where only endings found a sigh,
and no hope stayed
for one more day.
***
Tears are not like dew,
they do not seal your fate,
in failing, you can cry to cleanse your soul
but get up before time runs out,
before the gate to second chances closes,
before you lose sight of your island,
the one place you can rest
while sea rages around your heart,
you can't be touched close to the flowers,
you can bloom new dreams
and believe,
new sunshine waits behind the clouds,
a way back into smiles
forlorn.
***
The path won't take you there on sunny road,
you need to learn to seek the doubts,
certainty is a short ride,
and no higher peaks
will be there when you reach
the end,
one time,
another mirror,
seek what cannot be found
by mere touch or asking,
there are some questions that stay silent,
and answers come unheard,
if you know how to listen
what to look for in other candles,
in people's hearts
when smile touches their eyes.
***
Don't wander unforgiven,
in trying to find different path
you haven't lost the love
you gave and took to soul room,
loving yourself
is part of wishes coming true,
undoing sadness comes with loving you,
before you show tender caress,
before you make another's path
a garden ready to be blessed.
Comments / 0