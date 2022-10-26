Thunder feel - A poem

Storm brews above skylight,

I try to wave the clouds

apart,

send them to different land,

but they still stay,

still doubting you

or me,

still trying to find way

inside a different heart,

beyond stars that don't blink at night,

a promise to begin

where only endings found a sigh,

and no hope stayed

for one more day.

***

Tears are not like dew,

they do not seal your fate,

in failing, you can cry to cleanse your soul

but get up before time runs out,

before the gate to second chances closes,

before you lose sight of your island,

the one place you can rest

while sea rages around your heart,

you can't be touched close to the flowers,

you can bloom new dreams

and believe,

new sunshine waits behind the clouds,

a way back into smiles

forlorn.

***

The path won't take you there on sunny road,

you need to learn to seek the doubts,

certainty is a short ride,

and no higher peaks

will be there when you reach

the end,

one time,

another mirror,

seek what cannot be found

by mere touch or asking,

there are some questions that stay silent,

and answers come unheard,

if you know how to listen

what to look for in other candles,

in people's hearts

when smile touches their eyes.

***

Don't wander unforgiven,

in trying to find different path

you haven't lost the love

you gave and took to soul room,

loving yourself

is part of wishes coming true,

undoing sadness comes with loving you,

before you show tender caress,

before you make another's path

a garden ready to be blessed.