Journey to free your soul - A poem

Do you feel trapped

in other people's dreams,

would you wait for another sunset,

the one that tells your story

and the words

you never dared to voice aloud,

you wander far inside your bubble,

you thought you were free

to tell heart

to fly and touch the sky,

and yet,

you always came down in a whisper,

each time a wall stopped feeling showing,

each laughter that told you your wish

was not important

or could be forgotten.

***

Don't let another heart

take your own for a ride

if you don't want to see what happens

when you live dreams

that tell you nothing,

when a whole life feels borrowed,

as if a voice kept pushing from behind,

to take each step,

to sail on rivers

that don't make heart joyful

or help soul rest.

***

Can you taste sunshine

when you reach for love and voice

every wish you kept still,

let butterflies fly

into happy ever after,

your thoughts may go to places

none have yearned,

they're still a treasure

and make you one-of-a-kind.

***

You deserve to be loved,

even if home feels different in your heart,

or a safe place brings you

another tune,

away from breeze that takes all other scarves,

let your imagination guide you,

you can't be wrong,

each time you let heart speak,

each step you take

in melting all deceit

around your happy ever after.

***

If you've lived just one day,

a decade,

lost in a dream that feels strange, unfamiliar,

don't force soul to deny

what's right in front of you,

you can't buy happy smiles,

nor can you live at peace

inside a home you wouldn't want

for all the treasures you've received

with heavy heart,

subdued.

***

Let soul wander where heart twinkles,

bright meadow,

no regrets will turn back

your path, you choose,

joy waits under a cloud

let none tell you it's wrong,

if you have dreamed it

and believe,

happiness will hold hands

with all the wishes you keep

and let live.

***

Hourglass turned

confidence comes

when you take heart from a steel bubble

and learn to let yourself run wild,

trust fate to give your heart's desire

it will be waiting with the roses,

once all is said and done,

once you know you are loved

now

and for always

exactly as you are.