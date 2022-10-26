Journey to free your soul - A poem

Do you feel trapped
in other people's dreams,
would you wait for another sunset,
the one that tells your story
and the words
you never dared to voice aloud,
you wander far inside your bubble,
you thought you were free
to tell heart
to fly and touch the sky,
and yet,
you always came down in a whisper,
each time a wall stopped feeling showing,
each laughter that told you your wish
was not important
or could be forgotten.
***
Don't let another heart
take your own for a ride
if you don't want to see what happens
when you live dreams
that tell you nothing,
when a whole life feels borrowed,
as if a voice kept pushing from behind,
to take each step,
to sail on rivers
that don't make heart joyful
or help soul rest.
***
Can you taste sunshine
when you reach for love and voice
every wish you kept still,
let butterflies fly
into happy ever after,
your thoughts may go to places
none have yearned,
they're still a treasure
and make you one-of-a-kind.
***
You deserve to be loved,
even if home feels different in your heart,
or a safe place brings you
another tune,
away from breeze that takes all other scarves,
let your imagination guide you,
you can't be wrong,
each time you let heart speak,
each step you take
in melting all deceit
around your happy ever after.
***
If you've lived just one day,
a decade,
lost in a dream that feels strange, unfamiliar,
don't force soul to deny
what's right in front of you,
you can't buy happy smiles,
nor can you live at peace
inside a home you wouldn't want
for all the treasures you've received
with heavy heart,
subdued.
***
Let soul wander where heart twinkles,
bright meadow,
no regrets will turn back
your path, you choose,
joy waits under a cloud
let none tell you it's wrong,
if you have dreamed it
and believe,
happiness will hold hands
with all the wishes you keep
and let live.
***
Hourglass turned
confidence comes
when you take heart from a steel bubble
and learn to let yourself run wild,
trust fate to give your heart's desire
it will be waiting with the roses,
once all is said and done,
once you know you are loved
now
and for always
exactly as you are.
Comments / 2