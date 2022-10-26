Crow wish, scatter my sadness - A poem

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4CqZ_0inOUzSp00
Photo credit: Pexels

Encircling happy thoughts,

reliving doom

and shadow,

why can't love bloom

and stay,

why won't each branch

hold peace,

and where has joy fled after rain,

no dew,

no vanishing delight,

gray morning turns

into dark forest.

***

I reach for your hand

and I scrape

heart marked in bitterness,

deceit,

enemies hidden

in the leaves,

thorns budding

with revenge,

a way into past days

grew wings,

a journey waits,

can I still run

away from destiny

foretold?

***

Gate opens to let in

last sigh

for sunny dreams,

I wanted to behold daylight,

I stayed, I waited

for your heart to believe,

home wasn't happy ever after,

the road turned all desires wild,

you left, came back,

I still trusted your light,

I fall in nightmares

that turn blue,

in doubt, I linger

for this sadness,

in anguish,

I look to the crows.

***

Can they bring message

of farewell,

will they end bond, affection,

why can't I hear you laugh,

the way you changed my life

from storm

to sunlit waves?

***

Regrets assail my windows,

I close doors

and let out

the tears that couldn't stop falling,

the road to you is gone,

I left,

I still stay in a dream,

I want to go back,

there's no path,

shade took all memories

and melted

joy into anger,

smiles into everlasting grudge,

no longer sad goodbye,

promise to meet again

in precipice

or when sun falls

into twilight.

***

If I believed one time

I can't fan anguish to the stars

look on and back,

a waterfall takes rainbow,

no rain can quell this desert

moonshine will be but part

of lonely walks.

I told your heart

undone,

unvoiced,

that thought we took as blessing

words in your eyes and mine,

they keep torment alive

until the end

of time.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# love# psychology# couple# marriage

Comments / 4

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
78951 followers

More from Amy Christie

Melting your heart in mine - A poem

last drop of tender care.

Read full story

Quiet words, loud heart - A poem

Read full story

Love back, love past - A poem

Read full story

Lingering sunset wish - A poem

Read full story

Between the lines - A poem

and have caress come back.

Read full story
3 comments

Silk midnight - A poem

Read full story

In love, never alone - A poem

Read full story
2 comments

Finding yourself beyond the noise - A poem

your most ardent desires.

Read full story

Thunder feel - A poem

when smile touches their eyes. a garden ready to be blessed.

Read full story

Journey to free your soul - A poem

and make you one-of-a-kind. around your happy ever after.

Read full story
2 comments

Sunflower kiss at bay - A poem

Read full story

Amethyst heart, in ash remembered - A poem

Read full story

Open the door to life - A poem

and all that life can give.

Read full story

Rain whispers in soft shadows - A poem

Read full story

Closer each time you go - A poem

Read full story
3 comments

Under a sunset leaf I wait - A poem

gleaming on twilight branches.

Read full story
1 comments

Don't put a dream on hold - A poem

Read full story
3 comments

The hope you left behind - A poem

you only wanted to be healed.

Read full story
9 comments

Last fall sunshine greets me again - A poem

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy