Crow wish, scatter my sadness - A poem

Encircling happy thoughts,
reliving doom
and shadow,
why can't love bloom
and stay,
why won't each branch
hold peace,
and where has joy fled after rain,
no dew,
no vanishing delight,
gray morning turns
into dark forest.
***
I reach for your hand
and I scrape
heart marked in bitterness,
deceit,
enemies hidden
in the leaves,
thorns budding
with revenge,
a way into past days
grew wings,
a journey waits,
can I still run
away from destiny
foretold?
***
Gate opens to let in
last sigh
for sunny dreams,
I wanted to behold daylight,
I stayed, I waited
for your heart to believe,
home wasn't happy ever after,
the road turned all desires wild,
you left, came back,
I still trusted your light,
I fall in nightmares
that turn blue,
in doubt, I linger
for this sadness,
in anguish,
I look to the crows.
***
Can they bring message
of farewell,
will they end bond, affection,
why can't I hear you laugh,
the way you changed my life
from storm
to sunlit waves?
***
Regrets assail my windows,
I close doors
and let out
the tears that couldn't stop falling,
the road to you is gone,
I left,
I still stay in a dream,
I want to go back,
there's no path,
shade took all memories
and melted
joy into anger,
smiles into everlasting grudge,
no longer sad goodbye,
promise to meet again
in precipice
or when sun falls
into twilight.
***
If I believed one time
I can't fan anguish to the stars
look on and back,
a waterfall takes rainbow,
no rain can quell this desert
moonshine will be but part
of lonely walks.
I told your heart
undone,
unvoiced,
that thought we took as blessing
words in your eyes and mine,
they keep torment alive
until the end
of time.
Comments / 4