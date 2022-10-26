Crow wish, scatter my sadness - A poem

Encircling happy thoughts,

reliving doom

and shadow,

why can't love bloom

and stay,

why won't each branch

hold peace,

and where has joy fled after rain,

no dew,

no vanishing delight,

gray morning turns

into dark forest.

***

I reach for your hand

and I scrape

heart marked in bitterness,

deceit,

enemies hidden

in the leaves,

thorns budding

with revenge,

a way into past days

grew wings,

a journey waits,

can I still run

away from destiny

foretold?

***

Gate opens to let in

last sigh

for sunny dreams,

I wanted to behold daylight,

I stayed, I waited

for your heart to believe,

home wasn't happy ever after,

the road turned all desires wild,

you left, came back,

I still trusted your light,

I fall in nightmares

that turn blue,

in doubt, I linger

for this sadness,

in anguish,

I look to the crows.

***

Can they bring message

of farewell,

will they end bond, affection,

why can't I hear you laugh,

the way you changed my life

from storm

to sunlit waves?

***

Regrets assail my windows,

I close doors

and let out

the tears that couldn't stop falling,

the road to you is gone,

I left,

I still stay in a dream,

I want to go back,

there's no path,

shade took all memories

and melted

joy into anger,

smiles into everlasting grudge,

no longer sad goodbye,

promise to meet again

in precipice

or when sun falls

into twilight.

***

If I believed one time

I can't fan anguish to the stars

look on and back,

a waterfall takes rainbow,

no rain can quell this desert

moonshine will be but part

of lonely walks.

I told your heart

undone,

unvoiced,

that thought we took as blessing

words in your eyes and mine,

they keep torment alive

until the end

of time.