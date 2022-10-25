Sunflower kiss at bay - A poem

Sea comes closer,
the air
smells salty
yearning for the sun,
is there a corner of your heart
untouched,
uncared for,
and forgotten,
do you remember love,
first smile,
sunshine amiss
warm on your cheek
in hugs
that never end
and laughter
descending every time you say
this is the life
I've always wanted?
***
In happy thoughts,
sunflowers come,
in yellow hope,
they guard your love,
trust wish
to salty flowers,
they know the way,
they lead,
caress,
they show soul there's a way
out of this lonely forest,
they melt the fog
and silence,
trapped no longer
soul breathes
air of belonging,
dare to become
who you were meant
to be.
***
A love that knows no boundary,
giving without restraint,
believing there's a path
to come away from sadness
clouds linger
to make smile
happier in twilight,
there is no other heart
I can have close
than yours
silver bells
ring a different song,
anguish belongs
in embers.
***
Voice one more time
the hurt,
each lost regret
abandoned
sunlight covers the maze
you've been searching,
falling,
now lifted
purple embrace brings home
your ever after.
***
Another wish to hold,
fanning each morning
in new colors
what would you take from fate,
desire in the breeze
your scarf flew into precipice,
wind kept your wish,
butterflies rest,
our garden
whole again,
in fragrance
of each ivy gate
that opened key
out of heartbreak.
***
In learning to forgive,
I found your love,
in breaching wall of thunder,
I muse on merry afternoons,
destiny takes tea
and this jasmine
holds spirit touch
in morning dew,
brings me back to myself
the one I lost,
the one I am,
what I will be
tomorrow shines again
in waterfalls
of moonlit maybes.
***
Be in my story
for all chapters,
stay in this ivy hug,
heart windows long for smile,
your love
brought me back
from my island,
I will not be parted again
not once,
each breath,
away from anger,
in love
with who I am,
each time you say
we are
and always will be
together.
