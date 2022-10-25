Sunflower kiss at bay - A poem

Sea comes closer,

the air

smells salty

yearning for the sun,

is there a corner of your heart

untouched,

uncared for,

and forgotten,

do you remember love,

first smile,

sunshine amiss

warm on your cheek

in hugs

that never end

and laughter

descending every time you say

this is the life

I've always wanted?

***

In happy thoughts,

sunflowers come,

in yellow hope,

they guard your love,

trust wish

to salty flowers,

they know the way,

they lead,

caress,

they show soul there's a way

out of this lonely forest,

they melt the fog

and silence,

trapped no longer

soul breathes

air of belonging,

dare to become

who you were meant

to be.

***

A love that knows no boundary,

giving without restraint,

believing there's a path

to come away from sadness

clouds linger

to make smile

happier in twilight,

there is no other heart

I can have close

than yours

silver bells

ring a different song,

anguish belongs

in embers.

***

Voice one more time

the hurt,

each lost regret

abandoned

sunlight covers the maze

you've been searching,

falling,

now lifted

purple embrace brings home

your ever after.

***

Another wish to hold,

fanning each morning

in new colors

what would you take from fate,

desire in the breeze

your scarf flew into precipice,

wind kept your wish,

butterflies rest,

our garden

whole again,

in fragrance

of each ivy gate

that opened key

out of heartbreak.

***

In learning to forgive,

I found your love,

in breaching wall of thunder,

I muse on merry afternoons,

destiny takes tea

and this jasmine

holds spirit touch

in morning dew,

brings me back to myself

the one I lost,

the one I am,

what I will be

tomorrow shines again

in waterfalls

of moonlit maybes.

***

Be in my story

for all chapters,

stay in this ivy hug,

heart windows long for smile,

your love

brought me back

from my island,

I will not be parted again

not once,

each breath,

away from anger,

in love

with who I am,

each time you say

we are

and always will be

together.