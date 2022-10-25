Amethyst heart, in ash remembered - A poem

Where can you let dreams fly

would you trust them to clouds,

is all you hold true, fair

and light

would you go on,

leave wish behind,

can you find meaning in sunrise

do you need love to hold you up,

lift magic prayer

in the night

beyond the past

that keeps on coming

back into nightmares

or the forest

of what could be,

and wasn't told,

or what dims laughter,

stills this silence,

no words can tell how much it means

to love

and be loved back.

***

In amethyst dust

I keep

memories that hold smiles

and tears,

of love and happy places,

of where I used to wander

below the arctic glass,

inside a mirror I can't touch,

no one said it could shatter,

no fear brought back trust,

each time it snowed

flakes came to rest

in soul room

and stayed frozen

for all the times

I wanted to believe,

for everything that came

on twilight wings,

nothing born out of dusk

caressed cheek or moonlight,

I chose the way

less thought,

I wandered after clouds, a spark

called to my song,

left me a trail of diamonds

dancing inside your laughter,

the sound I love most

in the shade,

the way back to myself

to broken vase.

I stay whole and undone,

I bring sighs and the dawn

in falling, I was taught,

trying again

to light the way

to us.

***

I walk on frozen lake,

not too far,

not too deep,

bottomless cave awaits

for one fall to bring soul

into shadow of lost embrace

paper swans broken,

burnt desire

wink out of life

and touch,

the smile that waits to take all back,

same face, your mirror,

the one you could have been

if you had let despair

reign over sunshine

in daytime.