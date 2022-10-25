Amethyst heart, in ash remembered - A poem

Where can you let dreams fly
would you trust them to clouds,
is all you hold true, fair
and light
would you go on,
leave wish behind,
can you find meaning in sunrise
do you need love to hold you up,
lift magic prayer
in the night
beyond the past
that keeps on coming
back into nightmares
or the forest
of what could be,
and wasn't told,
or what dims laughter,
stills this silence,
no words can tell how much it means
to love
and be loved back.
***
In amethyst dust
I keep
memories that hold smiles
and tears,
of love and happy places,
of where I used to wander
below the arctic glass,
inside a mirror I can't touch,
no one said it could shatter,
no fear brought back trust,
each time it snowed
flakes came to rest
in soul room
and stayed frozen
for all the times
I wanted to believe,
for everything that came
on twilight wings,
nothing born out of dusk
caressed cheek or moonlight,
I chose the way
less thought,
I wandered after clouds, a spark
called to my song,
left me a trail of diamonds
dancing inside your laughter,
the sound I love most
in the shade,
the way back to myself
to broken vase.
I stay whole and undone,
I bring sighs and the dawn
in falling, I was taught,
trying again
to light the way
to us.
***
I walk on frozen lake,
not too far,
not too deep,
bottomless cave awaits
for one fall to bring soul
into shadow of lost embrace
paper swans broken,
burnt desire
wink out of life
and touch,
the smile that waits to take all back,
same face, your mirror,
the one you could have been
if you had let despair
reign over sunshine
in daytime.
