Open the door to life - A poem

When was the last time you let wind
caress your cheeks,
let forehead skip a frown,
can you still smile
when fresh air comes inside
would you let heart glow
waiting for sunshine,
do you still love it when it rains,
or do you spend days waiting
for a happy time
that never comes
since you don't let hope in,
no breeze and no redemption
after all struggles cease,
you're still alone
if little things
won't move your heart
to feel each sunny drop,
add light to moments,
and hold hands
with sunrise enclosed in a smile
embracing possibilities
and all that life can give.
***
Let yourself breathe, adore
flowers wait for your words,
melody drips forgiveness to yourself
it's time to let go and let heart
fly one more time,
teach butterflies to wish
for open skies
in amber love,
what was once yours can still return,
each branch remembers what you sang,
your words trapped in a cave
return on calling back,
each ivy wall protects your heart,
and if you fall,
let none tell you it's wrong,
learn to believe
in soul shining in storms,
your best teacher is life
open door wide,
let feelings come to stay,
you can't miss out on joy
unless you throw away the key
to what you wish to give
and receive.
***
No hail or snow can close that door
once you begin to smile,
if one cloud made you doubt,
now you come back
on sunny road,
what can you see in dew,
what are leaves telling
of what comes,
will you let petals lead the way,
can you wear flowers in your hair
like that first time
you knew
you were loved for yourself
exactly as you are?
