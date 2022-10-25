Open the door to life - A poem

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8502_0ilzyp4A00
Photo credit: Pexels

When was the last time you let wind

caress your cheeks,

let forehead skip a frown,

can you still smile

when fresh air comes inside

would you let heart glow

waiting for sunshine,

do you still love it when it rains,

or do you spend days waiting

for a happy time

that never comes

since you don't let hope in,

no breeze and no redemption

after all struggles cease,

you're still alone

if little things

won't move your heart

to feel each sunny drop,

add light to moments,

and hold hands

with sunrise enclosed in a smile

embracing possibilities

and all that life can give.

***

Let yourself breathe, adore

flowers wait for your words,

melody drips forgiveness to yourself

it's time to let go and let heart

fly one more time,

teach butterflies to wish

for open skies

in amber love,

what was once yours can still return,

each branch remembers what you sang,

your words trapped in a cave

return on calling back,

each ivy wall protects your heart,

and if you fall,

let none tell you it's wrong,

learn to believe

in soul shining in storms,

your best teacher is life

open door wide,

let feelings come to stay,

you can't miss out on joy

unless you throw away the key

to what you wish to give

and receive.

***

No hail or snow can close that door

once you begin to smile,

if one cloud made you doubt,

now you come back

on sunny road,

what can you see in dew,

what are leaves telling

of what comes,

will you let petals lead the way,

can you wear flowers in your hair

like that first time

you knew

you were loved for yourself

exactly as you are?

