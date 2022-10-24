Closer each time you go - A poem

The fire that kept house warm

and this hearth

spoke to me about love, care

and devotion,

the way each dancing flame

reflected in sunshine

and laughter,

brought hope

into my heart,

told me surrender

was found in a waterfall

of dying sighs,

turning into black diamonds

whispering in the dark

there cannot be an end

to story that began

the first time

I saw you,

the way you smiled.

***

Inside your soul, I stay,

among the ivy that keeps house

in this sunlit embrace,

if you are here

or sail in the open sea

I know you're still my dream,

the one I knew

before I could find out

your name.

***

Love needs no letters

and the song

you shared with me,

without a word

keeps me awake

in sight,

in feeling,

and caress,

with every sunset,

passing twilight

I know doubts try the latch,

there is no key to fear,

I'm still your wish,

the one you made

under blue light,

far into forest

of each longing,

I always know

where steps can take me

back to your arms,

under this tree,

new sunshine waits,

flowers know your voice

and your name

comes swiftly on the breeze,

I am your own

as you are meant

for me.

***

I told the butterflies

of stars

and sunny roads,

they will search and tell pebbles

of you and me,

our home

is not a place too far,

too cloudy,

in you,

I have my ever after,

together,

we keep starlit sky

weaving inside a lace

of endless turnings

and a crossroad,

I will always choose you

as you have chosen

me.