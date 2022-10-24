Closer each time you go - A poem

The fire that kept house warm
and this hearth
spoke to me about love, care
and devotion,
the way each dancing flame
reflected in sunshine
and laughter,
brought hope
into my heart,
told me surrender
was found in a waterfall
of dying sighs,
turning into black diamonds
whispering in the dark
there cannot be an end
to story that began
the first time
I saw you,
the way you smiled.
***
Inside your soul, I stay,
among the ivy that keeps house
in this sunlit embrace,
if you are here
or sail in the open sea
I know you're still my dream,
the one I knew
before I could find out
your name.
***
Love needs no letters
and the song
you shared with me,
without a word
keeps me awake
in sight,
in feeling,
and caress,
with every sunset,
passing twilight
I know doubts try the latch,
there is no key to fear,
I'm still your wish,
the one you made
under blue light,
far into forest
of each longing,
I always know
where steps can take me
back to your arms,
under this tree,
new sunshine waits,
flowers know your voice
and your name
comes swiftly on the breeze,
I am your own
as you are meant
for me.
***
I told the butterflies
of stars
and sunny roads,
they will search and tell pebbles
of you and me,
our home
is not a place too far,
too cloudy,
in you,
I have my ever after,
together,
we keep starlit sky
weaving inside a lace
of endless turnings
and a crossroad,
I will always choose you
as you have chosen
me.
