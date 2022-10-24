Under a sunset leaf I wait - A poem

Enter twilight

inside a heart

that knew not how to fall,

I dreamed about last wish

scattering dust

of what I once was

and became,

under this velvet sky

I see a leaf,

just one left

to hear the story

of maybes lost in mirror,

of lakes that opened,

took home,

and the loss

that stayed after each garden

wilted in desert sun.

***

No scarf landed,

no petal

remembered names, the song,

one word to dream again,

no noise,

just wide-shut silence

all around,

new leaves

and old,

tired of longing

to behold

a night that carried cloak,

wonder turned into sighs

and I

waited under the eaves,

telling each dove before it left

to take my voice higher than soul,

to dream with me

of happy ever after,

the wave

that never came.

***

This leaf remains,

the dew

touched forehead

and the flowers

sleep in the earth,

waiting on summer,

fall came so gently

embraced fragrance,

beginnings turned

into hushed song.

***

In autumn sunshine

I hear happy thoughts,

not mine yet

ready to unfold,

dare I surrender like the leaves,

can I start once again,

eyes closed,

heart open to sun rays,

the mauve

gleaming on twilight branches.

***

Sadness melts in last tears

and regrets

fly to the corners of a cave,

the one I kept when nothing stayed,

I let it crumble now,

I don't need to hide joy,

I am whole,

and can linger.

***

If once door stayed locked

in heartbreak,

I welcome birds,

their bliss,

each little thing shall be my life,

for I have dwelled too high on peaks,

I wish to feel the harmony

on petals' breath.

***

I yearn to play,

light heart,

embracing soul

what I become or tell in faith

will never leave or shatter,

I am my own

hero and comfort.

***

Loving the shade

as in the light

I've learned all things

that gladden soul

need darkness to tell the right way

to enter garden,

seal your fate

in blissful ever after.