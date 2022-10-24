Under a sunset leaf I wait - A poem

Enter twilight
inside a heart
that knew not how to fall,
I dreamed about last wish
scattering dust
of what I once was
and became,
under this velvet sky
I see a leaf,
just one left
to hear the story
of maybes lost in mirror,
of lakes that opened,
took home,
and the loss
that stayed after each garden
wilted in desert sun.
***
No scarf landed,
no petal
remembered names, the song,
one word to dream again,
no noise,
just wide-shut silence
all around,
new leaves
and old,
tired of longing
to behold
a night that carried cloak,
wonder turned into sighs
and I
waited under the eaves,
telling each dove before it left
to take my voice higher than soul,
to dream with me
of happy ever after,
the wave
that never came.
***
This leaf remains,
the dew
touched forehead
and the flowers
sleep in the earth,
waiting on summer,
fall came so gently
embraced fragrance,
beginnings turned
into hushed song.
***
In autumn sunshine
I hear happy thoughts,
not mine yet
ready to unfold,
dare I surrender like the leaves,
can I start once again,
eyes closed,
heart open to sun rays,
the mauve
gleaming on twilight branches.
***
Sadness melts in last tears
and regrets
fly to the corners of a cave,
the one I kept when nothing stayed,
I let it crumble now,
I don't need to hide joy,
I am whole,
and can linger.
***
If once door stayed locked
in heartbreak,
I welcome birds,
their bliss,
each little thing shall be my life,
for I have dwelled too high on peaks,
I wish to feel the harmony
on petals' breath.
***
I yearn to play,
light heart,
embracing soul
what I become or tell in faith
will never leave or shatter,
I am my own
hero and comfort.
***
Loving the shade
as in the light
I've learned all things
that gladden soul
need darkness to tell the right way
to enter garden,
seal your fate
in blissful ever after.
