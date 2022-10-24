Under a sunset leaf I wait - A poem

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xDvtE_0ikeWcTT00
Photo credit: Pexels

Enter twilight

inside a heart

that knew not how to fall,

I dreamed about last wish

scattering dust

of what I once was

and became,

under this velvet sky

I see a leaf,

just one left

to hear the story

of maybes lost in mirror,

of lakes that opened,

took home,

and the loss

that stayed after each garden

wilted in desert sun.

***

No scarf landed,

no petal

remembered names, the song,

one word to dream again,

no noise,

just wide-shut silence

all around,

new leaves

and old,

tired of longing

to behold

a night that carried cloak,

wonder turned into sighs

and I

waited under the eaves,

telling each dove before it left

to take my voice higher than soul,

to dream with me

of happy ever after,

the wave

that never came.

***

This leaf remains,

the dew

touched forehead

and the flowers

sleep in the earth,

waiting on summer,

fall came so gently

embraced fragrance,

beginnings turned

into hushed song.

***

In autumn sunshine

I hear happy thoughts,

not mine yet

ready to unfold,

dare I surrender like the leaves,

can I start once again,

eyes closed,

heart open to sun rays,

the mauve

gleaming on twilight branches.

***

Sadness melts in last tears

and regrets

fly to the corners of a cave,

the one I kept when nothing stayed,

I let it crumble now,

I don't need to hide joy,

I am whole,

and can linger.

***

If once door stayed locked

in heartbreak,

I welcome birds,

their bliss,

each little thing shall be my life,

for I have dwelled too high on peaks,

I wish to feel the harmony

on petals' breath.

***

I yearn to play,

light heart,

embracing soul

what I become or tell in faith

will never leave or shatter,

I am my own

hero and comfort.

***

Loving the shade

as in the light

I've learned all things

that gladden soul

need darkness to tell the right way

to enter garden,

seal your fate

in blissful ever after.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# relationships# psychology# together# try again

Comments / 1

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
79169 followers

More from Amy Christie

Thunder feel - A poem

when smile touches their eyes. a garden ready to be blessed.

Read full story

Journey to free your soul - A poem

and make you one-of-a-kind. around your happy ever after.

Read full story
2 comments

Crow wish, scatter my sadness - A poem

Read full story
1 comments

Sunflower kiss at bay - A poem

Read full story

Amethyst heart, in ash remembered - A poem

Read full story

Open the door to life - A poem

and all that life can give.

Read full story

Rain whispers in soft shadows - A poem

Read full story

Closer each time you go - A poem

Read full story
3 comments

Don't put a dream on hold - A poem

Read full story
2 comments

The hope you left behind - A poem

you only wanted to be healed.

Read full story
9 comments

Last fall sunshine greets me again - A poem

Read full story
3 comments

Light Mirror - A poem

Read full story

In silent cloud applause - A poem

Read full story

Uprooted glass - A poem

Read full story

Love found at sea - A poem

Read full story

Part of your song I keep - A poem

Read full story
10 comments

A broken vase of pouring wishes - A poem

Read full story

Sunshine dress - A poem

but this step adds to heart. on your sunny window sill.

Read full story

Glass slipper - A poem

adds kindness to your heart.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy