Don't put a dream on hold - A poem

Reach deep within your heart,
question the why
for now,
for every sight,
sing a new smile,
for every dream on hold,
let no birds leave you
without playing melody
sunshine,
you can drive sadness far away
if you will let sea breeze keep love
in place,
if you can still hold hands
with childhood maze,
that game you started long ago,
still finding more about yourself,
still diving,
coming up for air,
what have you seen
that brought you tears,
what can still change
if you let wind gift you
forgiving colors?
***
You don't have to let go,
don't keep your first wish muted,
and forgotten,
remembering those smiles
adds happy tears in the now,
lets you believe in one more time,
try and belong
in twilight home,
it's not a passing
into shadow,
light can wake up
your heart,
love still blooms on the other side
of disappointed hopes.
***
Cast sunless thoughts
into another pond,
revisit old heart,
young again,
you're still the same
that looked up to this sky,
different clouds wait your peace,
grace knows your name,
and rainbows come down
in blue light.
***
Why have you felt so sad,
has darkness melted every vow
into unending shade,
deceit,
have you lost trace
of home path
and the gate
that opened with your voice
in every joyful whisper?
***
There is yet time to shine,
your own spark changes time,
don't let the hourglass
hurry your feelings
to denial,
take moments for your heart,
teach soul to trust again,
if it takes seconds
or lifetime,
how would you feel the rain
if happiness couldn't shine bright
beyond each thunder claim?
