Don't put a dream on hold - A poem

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uuoMy_0ijjfTnj00
Photo credit: Pexels

Reach deep within your heart,

question the why

for now,

for every sight,

sing a new smile,

for every dream on hold,

let no birds leave you

without playing melody

sunshine,

you can drive sadness far away

if you will let sea breeze keep love

in place,

if you can still hold hands

with childhood maze,

that game you started long ago,

still finding more about yourself,

still diving,

coming up for air,

what have you seen

that brought you tears,

what can still change

if you let wind gift you

forgiving colors?

***

You don't have to let go,

don't keep your first wish muted,

and forgotten,

remembering those smiles

adds happy tears in the now,

lets you believe in one more time,

try and belong

in twilight home,

it's not a passing

into shadow,

light can wake up

your heart,

love still blooms on the other side

of disappointed hopes.

***

Cast sunless thoughts

into another pond,

revisit old heart,

young again,

you're still the same

that looked up to this sky,

different clouds wait your peace,

grace knows your name,

and rainbows come down

in blue light.

***

Why have you felt so sad,

has darkness melted every vow

into unending shade,

deceit,

have you lost trace

of home path

and the gate

that opened with your voice

in every joyful whisper?

***

There is yet time to shine,

your own spark changes time,

don't let the hourglass

hurry your feelings

to denial,

take moments for your heart,

teach soul to trust again,

if it takes seconds

or lifetime,

how would you feel the rain

if happiness couldn't shine bright

beyond each thunder claim?

