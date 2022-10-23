The hope you left behind - A poem

If you could change one mirror,
the one that shows your hurt,
would you go back,
relive that day,
take different steps,
look to swim
in a different lake,
meet flowers that tell stories
of another land,
a garden fingers haven't touched,
yet you know what fragrance awaits
once you let ivy take you back
into yourself,
into this heart
that can still love
and smile in wonder.
***
No one can leave you in the shade
if you dare sunny walk
beyond all names,
if one heart disappointed trust,
let kindred souls embrace you
back into sunny place,
don't let yourself melt in a storm
clouds rage on threshold,
yet can't stay,
unless you let them in,
don't welcome hail,
don't tell the thunder
you only wanted to be healed.
***
Happy soul room
is but a dream
you thought you had become
one with joy
and could fly,
yet when you looked
no one stayed by your side,
mist covered longing
and you doubted,
flight ended in an underwater cloud,
you kept your road
in twist of fate,
but crossroad led you
inside forest.
Where is the road back to the light,
where is the hope
you left behind?
***
Shrouded in gray song
and a haze
you let no one see how you feel,
if rain touches your cheek
tears feel hot
as embers
and you weep.
***
Hiding from shadows in a storm,
you take lightning
to heart,
you let tomorrow wait
while dreams still dance in sight,
will you reach fingers
to get out of this maze,
can you be rescued
without trusting sun rays?
Comments / 9