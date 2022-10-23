The hope you left behind - A poem

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4rze_0ijjWphS00
Photo credit: Pexels

If you could change one mirror,

the one that shows your hurt,

would you go back,

relive that day,

take different steps,

look to swim

in a different lake,

meet flowers that tell stories

of another land,

a garden fingers haven't touched,

yet you know what fragrance awaits

once you let ivy take you back

into yourself,

into this heart

that can still love

and smile in wonder.

***

No one can leave you in the shade

if you dare sunny walk

beyond all names,

if one heart disappointed trust,

let kindred souls embrace you

back into sunny place,

don't let yourself melt in a storm

clouds rage on threshold,

yet can't stay,

unless you let them in,

don't welcome hail,

don't tell the thunder

you only wanted to be healed.

***

Happy soul room

is but a dream

you thought you had become

one with joy

and could fly,

yet when you looked

no one stayed by your side,

mist covered longing

and you doubted,

flight ended in an underwater cloud,

you kept your road

in twist of fate,

but crossroad led you

inside forest.

Where is the road back to the light,

where is the hope

you left behind?

***

Shrouded in gray song

and a haze

you let no one see how you feel,

if rain touches your cheek

tears feel hot

as embers

and you weep.

***

Hiding from shadows in a storm,

you take lightning

to heart,

you let tomorrow wait

while dreams still dance in sight,

will you reach fingers

to get out of this maze,

can you be rescued

without trusting sun rays?

Comments / 9

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
79171 followers

