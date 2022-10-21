Last fall sunshine greets me again - A poem

Crisp sunrays

looking in among trees,

delight in roasted apples

swimming in waves

above the grass,

waiting to take last green voice

and my wish,

the one I made in spring,

I waited to send it

with fall,

there is no other cloak I trust,

in harvest love,

the will to go on

beyond winter

and its cold embrace.

***

A rainbow of emotions

stays locked inside this sunny day,

joy comes to meet the breeze,

wind blows in color everywhere,

eyes only see the golden love,

a yellow tinge of hope,

the will to do good

and be loved,

a way back into kindness

and a gate

leading me home,

at peace,

ready to treasure

kindred souls,

lift and be lifted,

love

and be loved

in turn.

***

Last fall, I left a smile

inside the orange coat,

a veil of wonder and good tidings

took message

turned to season,

let me know

I was loved,

this year,

I need autumn again,

I know it from last time

we ran together,

played inside morning bubble,

I love the sun,

I know each ray,

my friends came to hold hands,

sorrow is melted

under bridge,

no sadness can prevail

when I have fall

close to my heart

when I know season stays

this time, next day,

no matter all the winters past, coming,

to reign again,

the hope fall gave

stays

in my heart.

***

I cannot be alone

if I have sunny harvest air,

fragrance of ending

to begin again.

***

I dwell in autumn skies,

I run to meet the air,

clouds bend to sunshine will,

fanning the leaves

in loving breeze,

each color,

on cheeks,

on branches,

and in fruit,

fall scent adds hope

to darkest day,

sunny light coming for a hug,

no other season brings comfort and care

as lovingly as autumn steps

inside the orchard.

***

Caress, give all your worries

to this autumn breeze,

what you let go

will turn to happy tears,

what you have lost

is now returned,

you are yourself once more,

no shadow, no regret,

autumn embrace

heals heart,

lets soul believe again.