Last fall sunshine greets me again - A poem

Crisp sunrays
looking in among trees,
delight in roasted apples
swimming in waves
above the grass,
waiting to take last green voice
and my wish,
the one I made in spring,
I waited to send it
with fall,
there is no other cloak I trust,
in harvest love,
the will to go on
beyond winter
and its cold embrace.
***
A rainbow of emotions
stays locked inside this sunny day,
joy comes to meet the breeze,
wind blows in color everywhere,
eyes only see the golden love,
a yellow tinge of hope,
the will to do good
and be loved,
a way back into kindness
and a gate
leading me home,
at peace,
ready to treasure
kindred souls,
lift and be lifted,
love
and be loved
in turn.
***
Last fall, I left a smile
inside the orange coat,
a veil of wonder and good tidings
took message
turned to season,
let me know
I was loved,
this year,
I need autumn again,
I know it from last time
we ran together,
played inside morning bubble,
I love the sun,
I know each ray,
my friends came to hold hands,
sorrow is melted
under bridge,
no sadness can prevail
when I have fall
close to my heart
when I know season stays
this time, next day,
no matter all the winters past, coming,
to reign again,
the hope fall gave
stays
in my heart.
***
I cannot be alone
if I have sunny harvest air,
fragrance of ending
to begin again.
***
I dwell in autumn skies,
I run to meet the air,
clouds bend to sunshine will,
fanning the leaves
in loving breeze,
each color,
on cheeks,
on branches,
and in fruit,
fall scent adds hope
to darkest day,
sunny light coming for a hug,
no other season brings comfort and care
as lovingly as autumn steps
inside the orchard.
***
Caress, give all your worries
to this autumn breeze,
what you let go
will turn to happy tears,
what you have lost
is now returned,
you are yourself once more,
no shadow, no regret,
autumn embrace
heals heart,
lets soul believe again.
