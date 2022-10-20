Uprooted glass - A poem

Why ponder twilight,

the undone

wishes you've kept apart

from voice and song,

from all the love

pouring in waterfall each dusk

when sun says goodbye

one more time,

moon coming to surrender

last kiss,

eternal longing

to be together for a while,

to feel fragrance

of new beginnings,

ready to end hope in one breath,

up in the clouds

dark precipice

opening to engulf regrets

for what could be, and yet,

stays in the shadows

of your maybes.

***

Why not step higher than this forest,

look above trees,

let branches hold moonshine

no more,

your voice is strong enough

to call wind to your side,

to add bliss each sunrise,

nowhere to hide,

you don't need gloves

to fell rose petals

coming down,

swaying desires

in velvet caress,

wondering where this road can take

a love that knows no end,

voice found again,

and loss

set in a bubble that flies loose,

hurt will not mark your life

be free of anguish, torment,

at peace in shade

loving twilight

in second chance.

***

Believe, and you will run

along river of hope,

yellow greets emerald gaze,

no one let you speak true,

try one more time,

this place,

holds happy faces

and your heart

knows time listens to none

but those who speak

in tender flight

ready to melt

dreams in a happy home

in grace

at last.

***

Peace walks

close to your side

look but once to the shadow

and you lose happiness

moonlight,

don't stray in darkest hour

longing betrothed to years

of silver thoughts,

let wings grow rainbow wishes,

roses call

to souls who wander

in fear of unknown,

believers

in descending mist

letting each butterfly

find peace.

***

Inside soul room

the night has passed,

it may be dark, yet,

but the gray

will let purple emotions

warm cheeks,

bloom into smile,

at rest

shining above heartache

moondust

starlight.