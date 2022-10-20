Uprooted glass - A poem

Why ponder twilight,
the undone
wishes you've kept apart
from voice and song,
from all the love
pouring in waterfall each dusk
when sun says goodbye
one more time,
moon coming to surrender
last kiss,
eternal longing
to be together for a while,
to feel fragrance
of new beginnings,
ready to end hope in one breath,
up in the clouds
dark precipice
opening to engulf regrets
for what could be, and yet,
stays in the shadows
of your maybes.
***
Why not step higher than this forest,
look above trees,
let branches hold moonshine
no more,
your voice is strong enough
to call wind to your side,
to add bliss each sunrise,
nowhere to hide,
you don't need gloves
to fell rose petals
coming down,
swaying desires
in velvet caress,
wondering where this road can take
a love that knows no end,
voice found again,
and loss
set in a bubble that flies loose,
hurt will not mark your life
be free of anguish, torment,
at peace in shade
loving twilight
in second chance.
***
Believe, and you will run
along river of hope,
yellow greets emerald gaze,
no one let you speak true,
try one more time,
this place,
holds happy faces
and your heart
knows time listens to none
but those who speak
in tender flight
ready to melt
dreams in a happy home
in grace
at last.
***
Peace walks
close to your side
look but once to the shadow
and you lose happiness
moonlight,
don't stray in darkest hour
longing betrothed to years
of silver thoughts,
let wings grow rainbow wishes,
roses call
to souls who wander
in fear of unknown,
believers
in descending mist
letting each butterfly
find peace.
***
Inside soul room
the night has passed,
it may be dark, yet,
but the gray
will let purple emotions
warm cheeks,
bloom into smile,
at rest
shining above heartache
moondust
starlight.
