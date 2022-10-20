A broken vase of pouring wishes - A poem

Did you let go too soon,
can you still see the smoke,
is there a trail of thoughts
beyond what you lost
or let fly,
higher than dark reflections
or desires,
you felt the last goodbye
inside your soul,
forgotten steps
treading the path
of no return.
***
You knew mistakes were steel-wrought,
with no way to fix,
undone
in what could be
a love of life,
and yet,
you chose to walk alone
leaving part of your heart
behind.
***
How can you stay inside this storm,
do you hold breath
and have no sighs,
what you adored lingers
in orange hope,
sunshine would take you back,
if you could leave this world,
step back into sunlight,
hold tiny butterfly
until it learns of new tomorrows
laced with blue night.
***
As darkness turns to gray
you hear sounds, but you can't tell
if they're just whispers in the wind
or colors blooming
inside soul,
do you wish to try
one more time,
can you trust breeze
to lead you back
to where your dreams stand,
beyond forest,
out of this maze,
into a petal dance,
can you still show
kindness in heart,
in waiting for that chance
to shine your light
on flowers
and moonlight?
***
Don't be afraid of what comes next,
sorrow is not written in heart,
let go of past,
learn to laugh, play,
no worries dwell in hopeful home,
no wave can tear apart your wish
to love
and be loved back,
to stay,
and hold the hand
you cherish
above all.
***
Begin with this step
and the next,
share smiles on your way back
gate stays open this time,
kindness unlocked
last door that bound your happiness,
last place that held you back,
now is your time
to shine in flight.
