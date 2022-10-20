A broken vase of pouring wishes - A poem

Did you let go too soon,

can you still see the smoke,

is there a trail of thoughts

beyond what you lost

or let fly,

higher than dark reflections

or desires,

you felt the last goodbye

inside your soul,

forgotten steps

treading the path

of no return.

***

You knew mistakes were steel-wrought,

with no way to fix,

undone

in what could be

a love of life,

and yet,

you chose to walk alone

leaving part of your heart

behind.

***

How can you stay inside this storm,

do you hold breath

and have no sighs,

what you adored lingers

in orange hope,

sunshine would take you back,

if you could leave this world,

step back into sunlight,

hold tiny butterfly

until it learns of new tomorrows

laced with blue night.

***

As darkness turns to gray

you hear sounds, but you can't tell

if they're just whispers in the wind

or colors blooming

inside soul,

do you wish to try

one more time,

can you trust breeze

to lead you back

to where your dreams stand,

beyond forest,

out of this maze,

into a petal dance,

can you still show

kindness in heart,

in waiting for that chance

to shine your light

on flowers

and moonlight?

***

Don't be afraid of what comes next,

sorrow is not written in heart,

let go of past,

learn to laugh, play,

no worries dwell in hopeful home,

no wave can tear apart your wish

to love

and be loved back,

to stay,

and hold the hand

you cherish

above all.

***

Begin with this step

and the next,

share smiles on your way back

gate stays open this time,

kindness unlocked

last door that bound your happiness,

last place that held you back,

now is your time

to shine in flight.