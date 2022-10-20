Sunshine dress - A poem

Silk embracing sunrays,

a dream that couldn't speak,

a road back to yourself

dressed as a butterfly,

flying on frozen wings

how far can you go on

when only thunder answers wish,

when clouds keep sun covered in marsh

and songs are mute,

waiting for that one bright

hope that revives

the soul?

***

Yearning to walk on sunlit path

brought you to roses,

added thorns,

each time you tried to touch blue sky

regrets turned you back,

you forgot

how much it took to be standing right here,

how hard you tried

to build this dream,

today may not be all you want

but this step adds to heart.

***

Don't crumble before shore

comes into sight,

don't forget sea waits for your voice,

a new horizon is there,

in your heart,

seagulls know you've been waiting

their call will reach you one more time

before hourglass falls

into forgotten shadow.

***

You tell yourself again

you need to wait,

have talks with moon,

friend in an ever-lasting meadow,

moonshine taught you to dream,

let fears fly off on this breeze,

find voice to set thoughts free,

you can touch grass blades,

velvet heart,

no one to steer path

unless you come out of the dark,

let yourself live,

be loved,

forgive,

and be forgiven

in sunshine.

***

What would you wear on meeting

the new you,

can you weave turquoise path,

a way to resemble each sunray

is there a second heart

reviving candle

and desire?

***

A sunshine dress waits

for your touch,

can you wear goodness

in your heart,

will you believe that souls can win

when no one else trusts this last bridge,

unite what love can give,

spread kindness

on your sunny window sill.