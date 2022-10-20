Sunshine dress - A poem

Silk embracing sunrays,
a dream that couldn't speak,
a road back to yourself
dressed as a butterfly,
flying on frozen wings
how far can you go on
when only thunder answers wish,
when clouds keep sun covered in marsh
and songs are mute,
waiting for that one bright
hope that revives
the soul?
***
Yearning to walk on sunlit path
brought you to roses,
added thorns,
each time you tried to touch blue sky
regrets turned you back,
you forgot
how much it took to be standing right here,
how hard you tried
to build this dream,
today may not be all you want
but this step adds to heart.
***
Don't crumble before shore
comes into sight,
don't forget sea waits for your voice,
a new horizon is there,
in your heart,
seagulls know you've been waiting
their call will reach you one more time
before hourglass falls
into forgotten shadow.
***
You tell yourself again
you need to wait,
have talks with moon,
friend in an ever-lasting meadow,
moonshine taught you to dream,
let fears fly off on this breeze,
find voice to set thoughts free,
you can touch grass blades,
velvet heart,
no one to steer path
unless you come out of the dark,
let yourself live,
be loved,
forgive,
and be forgiven
in sunshine.
***
What would you wear on meeting
the new you,
can you weave turquoise path,
a way to resemble each sunray
is there a second heart
reviving candle
and desire?
***
A sunshine dress waits
for your touch,
can you wear goodness
in your heart,
will you believe that souls can win
when no one else trusts this last bridge,
unite what love can give,
spread kindness
on your sunny window sill.
