Glass slipper - A poem

Stepping above a mountain
takes faith, believing in the moon
not once can you look back
wish for what's done and gone,
you can't turn time on wings of sand,
you can't trust velvet touch
asking you to dwell in the dark,
silk hides the day
when you can breathe
smile inside oceans
of forgotten dreams.
***
Treading along this path
brought you in crossroad
and you chose,
was it what heart wanted and loved,
or did you have to linger,
beyond sunset hearth
under lace,
never heard singing morning back,
in twilight, you made home,
in darkness, you believe,
is there a tiny speck of doubt,
can you still hear different words
would you let veil fall to the ground
showing the way back into light,
embracing sun and what can be
if only soul room lets morning in,
melody of beginning
one more time,
words woven from the ash
ponder the song
of no return
forgiveness taught,
relearned
adds kindness to your heart.
***
Waves call you back to fate
can you meet destiny on silver promise,
will you wear heart
in open sight,
dare you spread hope as you take steps,
closer to happy ever after
under the eaves of silence
you go toward the moon
wearing glass slippers
and this joy,
it spreads on cheeks,
glows from within.
***
The candle you started in doubt
goes on to show the path,
you can be happy in glass promise
words will not shatter
what you hold true in your soul
give laughter to the world,
a token
of the joy within.
Comments / 0