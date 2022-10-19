Glass slipper - A poem

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1STgbW_0ifTtsBW00
Photo credit: Pexels

Stepping above a mountain

takes faith, believing in the moon

not once can you look back

wish for what's done and gone,

you can't turn time on wings of sand,

you can't trust velvet touch

asking you to dwell in the dark,

silk hides the day

when you can breathe

smile inside oceans

of forgotten dreams.

***

Treading along this path

brought you in crossroad

and you chose,

was it what heart wanted and loved,

or did you have to linger,

beyond sunset hearth

under lace,

never heard singing morning back,

in twilight, you made home,

in darkness, you believe,

is there a tiny speck of doubt,

can you still hear different words

would you let veil fall to the ground

showing the way back into light,

embracing sun and what can be

if only soul room lets morning in,

melody of beginning

one more time,

words woven from the ash

ponder the song

of no return

forgiveness taught,

relearned

adds kindness to your heart.

***

Waves call you back to fate

can you meet destiny on silver promise,

will you wear heart

in open sight,

dare you spread hope as you take steps,

closer to happy ever after

under the eaves of silence

you go toward the moon

wearing glass slippers

and this joy,

it spreads on cheeks,

glows from within.

***

The candle you started in doubt

goes on to show the path,

you can be happy in glass promise

words will not shatter

what you hold true in your soul

give laughter to the world,

a token

of the joy within.

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
79439 followers

