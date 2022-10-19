The road begins with you - A poem

Taking a look inside,

not every room is filled

with sadness and regret,

there is yet morning light

flowing on sill,

ready to change

your frown into a quiet smile,

your heartbreak into loving whisper,

for all that was

and can still come.

***

If one wave brought you heartache

and a storm,

let none prevail,

tell happy thoughts

it's safe to love a second chance,

if nothing came right the first time,

try one more time

soul waits,

dreams of a different sunset.

***

Seek to begin new road

let your heart lead the way,

no stone will tell the moon

what you lost, grieved,

what came undone,

in blue light

you can live again,

the one you used to be,

before you had to face

turmoil from voice you loved,

surrendered wishes

that never came back to love soul,

lost in a sadness flowing

beyond the words

untold,

above dark glow,

relentless

ever after

turned into sigh

at dusk.

***

Yearn to become again,

touch restful place,

belong,

in peace, you can find heart,

in grace,

you will know

the right path.

Find yourself

among clouds

let dreams fly,

sing with birds,

melody wakes smiles

and the laughter

that waited hidden for so long,

holding breath set aside,

each corner glows,

each sunny wave

tells of another way

to dwell in happy place

your own.

***

You couldn't share this home

or lake,

yet you kept kindness close,

if heart was sad,

tears came in a waterfall

to take away the hurt

to help you see

your ever after knows

it can still find you on a lake,

meet moon

on boat

with lace-winged butterflies

companions.