The road begins with you - A poem

Taking a look inside,
not every room is filled
with sadness and regret,
there is yet morning light
flowing on sill,
ready to change
your frown into a quiet smile,
your heartbreak into loving whisper,
for all that was
and can still come.
***
If one wave brought you heartache
and a storm,
let none prevail,
tell happy thoughts
it's safe to love a second chance,
if nothing came right the first time,
try one more time
soul waits,
dreams of a different sunset.
***
Seek to begin new road
let your heart lead the way,
no stone will tell the moon
what you lost, grieved,
what came undone,
in blue light
you can live again,
the one you used to be,
before you had to face
turmoil from voice you loved,
surrendered wishes
that never came back to love soul,
lost in a sadness flowing
beyond the words
untold,
above dark glow,
relentless
ever after
turned into sigh
at dusk.
***
Yearn to become again,
touch restful place,
belong,
in peace, you can find heart,
in grace,
you will know
the right path.
Find yourself
among clouds
let dreams fly,
sing with birds,
melody wakes smiles
and the laughter
that waited hidden for so long,
holding breath set aside,
each corner glows,
each sunny wave
tells of another way
to dwell in happy place
your own.
***
You couldn't share this home
or lake,
yet you kept kindness close,
if heart was sad,
tears came in a waterfall
to take away the hurt
to help you see
your ever after knows
it can still find you on a lake,
meet moon
on boat
with lace-winged butterflies
companions.
