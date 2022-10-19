The road begins with you - A poem

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQpV9_0if4rRU700
Photo credit: Pexels

Taking a look inside,

not every room is filled

with sadness and regret,

there is yet morning light

flowing on sill,

ready to change

your frown into a quiet smile,

your heartbreak into loving whisper,

for all that was

and can still come.

***

If one wave brought you heartache

and a storm,

let none prevail,

tell happy thoughts

it's safe to love a second chance,

if nothing came right the first time,

try one more time

soul waits,

dreams of a different sunset.

***

Seek to begin new road

let your heart lead the way,

no stone will tell the moon

what you lost, grieved,

what came undone,

in blue light

you can live again,

the one you used to be,

before you had to face

turmoil from voice you loved,

surrendered wishes

that never came back to love soul,

lost in a sadness flowing

beyond the words

untold,

above dark glow,

relentless

ever after

turned into sigh

at dusk.

***

Yearn to become again,

touch restful place,

belong,

in peace, you can find heart,

in grace,

you will know

the right path.

Find yourself

among clouds

let dreams fly,

sing with birds,

melody wakes smiles

and the laughter

that waited hidden for so long,

holding breath set aside,

each corner glows,

each sunny wave

tells of another way

to dwell in happy place

your own.

***

You couldn't share this home

or lake,

yet you kept kindness close,

if heart was sad,

tears came in a waterfall

to take away the hurt

to help you see

your ever after knows

it can still find you on a lake,

meet moon

on boat

with lace-winged butterflies

companions.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# relationships# psychology# couple# together

Comments / 13

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
79439 followers

More from Amy Christie

Don't put a dream on hold - A poem

Read full story

The hope you left behind - A poem

you only wanted to be healed.

Read full story

Last fall sunshine greets me again - A poem

Read full story
3 comments

Light Mirror - A poem

Read full story

In silent cloud applause - A poem

Read full story

Uprooted glass - A poem

Read full story

Love found at sea - A poem

Read full story

Part of your song I keep - A poem

Read full story
7 comments

A broken vase of pouring wishes - A poem

Read full story

Sunshine dress - A poem

but this step adds to heart. on your sunny window sill.

Read full story

Glass slipper - A poem

adds kindness to your heart.

Read full story

Start before sunset comes - A poem

ready to bloom once more.

Read full story
2 comments

Lavender Night - A poem

waits in the next few words.

Read full story

Jagged sunset - A poem

Read full story

Challenge your heart to love again - A poem

Read full story
4 comments

Look up, not back - A poem

Read full story
4 comments

Doubting this threshold - A poem

Read full story

Smile to bring back rainbows - A poem

Read full story

Shine your way - A poem

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy