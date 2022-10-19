Start before sunset comes - A poem

Waves of tomorrow

and the past

meet where you stand

on sand,

can you wait for the hourglass

while shadows part

to let you see,

while you wish clouds were different,

a new color,

would you belong in someone else's fairytale,

can you tell night

from dew

and morning smile,

are you prepared to learn

to love again?

***

Morning descends upon a sigh

wings grew in darkness, but they carry

a dusting of heartache,

they know not how to fly,

in reaching for next peak

you left parts of your soul behind,

they cannot follow

into lonely night

unless you bring new light

and hope

in all dreams past,

ready to bloom once more.

***

In every candle

there is trust

a tiny light comes from rosebud,

it knows the way back into heart,

it will teach you forgiveness

and new light,

you will come back to memories,

those you denied or lost

face past in clear lake.

***

Don't let regrets keep you from feeling

this fragrance of belonging

this new day that stays with the clouds,

sunshine under a veil,

promises taken, broken

weaved in maze

of second beginnings.

***

You can try to write love

inside you heart

another time,

forget what took place

and what hurt,

ivy found way to reach your gate,

trust sunny wishes and believe

you can do anything

you dream.

***

Start before sunset comes,

love every pebble on your way,

little things become treasures

when you're lost,

all that you kept forgotten

comes in a waterfall

rainbow awaits

with happy tears,

for what can still become

your heart.