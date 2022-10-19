Start before sunset comes - A poem

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BqCBF_0if1mtBb00
Photo credit: Pexels

Waves of tomorrow

and the past

meet where you stand

on sand,

can you wait for the hourglass

while shadows part

to let you see,

while you wish clouds were different,

a new color,

would you belong in someone else's fairytale,

can you tell night

from dew

and morning smile,

are you prepared to learn

to love again?

***

Morning descends upon a sigh

wings grew in darkness, but they carry

a dusting of heartache,

they know not how to fly,

in reaching for next peak

you left parts of your soul behind,

they cannot follow

into lonely night

unless you bring new light

and hope

in all dreams past,

ready to bloom once more.

***

In every candle

there is trust

a tiny light comes from rosebud,

it knows the way back into heart,

it will teach you forgiveness

and new light,

you will come back to memories,

those you denied or lost

face past in clear lake.

***

Don't let regrets keep you from feeling

this fragrance of belonging

this new day that stays with the clouds,

sunshine under a veil,

promises taken, broken

weaved in maze

of second beginnings.

***

You can try to write love

inside you heart

another time,

forget what took place

and what hurt,

ivy found way to reach your gate,

trust sunny wishes and believe

you can do anything

you dream.

***

Start before sunset comes,

love every pebble on your way,

little things become treasures

when you're lost,

all that you kept forgotten

comes in a waterfall

rainbow awaits

with happy tears,

for what can still become

your heart.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# relationships# psychology# together# try again

Comments / 2

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
79439 followers

More from Amy Christie

Don't put a dream on hold - A poem

Read full story

The hope you left behind - A poem

you only wanted to be healed.

Read full story

Last fall sunshine greets me again - A poem

Read full story
3 comments

Light Mirror - A poem

Read full story

In silent cloud applause - A poem

Read full story

Uprooted glass - A poem

Read full story

Love found at sea - A poem

Read full story

Part of your song I keep - A poem

Read full story
7 comments

A broken vase of pouring wishes - A poem

Read full story

Sunshine dress - A poem

but this step adds to heart. on your sunny window sill.

Read full story

Glass slipper - A poem

adds kindness to your heart.

Read full story

The road begins with you - A poem

dreams of a different sunset.

Read full story
13 comments

Lavender Night - A poem

waits in the next few words.

Read full story

Jagged sunset - A poem

Read full story

Challenge your heart to love again - A poem

Read full story
4 comments

Look up, not back - A poem

Read full story
4 comments

Doubting this threshold - A poem

Read full story

Smile to bring back rainbows - A poem

Read full story

Shine your way - A poem

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy