Start before sunset comes - A poem

Waves of tomorrow
and the past
meet where you stand
on sand,
can you wait for the hourglass
while shadows part
to let you see,
while you wish clouds were different,
a new color,
would you belong in someone else's fairytale,
can you tell night
from dew
and morning smile,
are you prepared to learn
to love again?
***
Morning descends upon a sigh
wings grew in darkness, but they carry
a dusting of heartache,
they know not how to fly,
in reaching for next peak
you left parts of your soul behind,
they cannot follow
into lonely night
unless you bring new light
and hope
in all dreams past,
ready to bloom once more.
***
In every candle
there is trust
a tiny light comes from rosebud,
it knows the way back into heart,
it will teach you forgiveness
and new light,
you will come back to memories,
those you denied or lost
face past in clear lake.
***
Don't let regrets keep you from feeling
this fragrance of belonging
this new day that stays with the clouds,
sunshine under a veil,
promises taken, broken
weaved in maze
of second beginnings.
***
You can try to write love
inside you heart
another time,
forget what took place
and what hurt,
ivy found way to reach your gate,
trust sunny wishes and believe
you can do anything
you dream.
***
Start before sunset comes,
love every pebble on your way,
little things become treasures
when you're lost,
all that you kept forgotten
comes in a waterfall
rainbow awaits
with happy tears,
for what can still become
your heart.
Comments / 2