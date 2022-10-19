Lavender Night - A poem

Stepping away from all the cares

I wonder where my heart can perch,

will it listen to wind

as morning passes by

and leads to soulful afternoon,

can I still trust this candle

to glow my way into the dark,

will twilight break apart

last scent, last memory of molten dust,

can I still call fragrance my own

long after lavender has flown

in places that I can't depart?

***

A flower meant to leave

it couldn't disappear with the night

left forehead kiss

into another land,

I wanted to reach higher than this peak

lavender told me to go on,

I listen to the wind,

song comes down on my fingertips

each note springs love accords

and waves,

emotions dive into an ocean,

I never thought I could go under,

yet feel above the sky

trusting another heart

with what mine has

to say.

***

Violet wish stays on my path,

I yearn to touch again

what could be the last chance of home,

a place where I can rest

shining in kindness and in faith,

I love the path that winds,

back to a fan of sighs,

another window to let open

invite fresh air for cups of tea,

let no one take away this smile

it keeps heart soaring

and desires

are all awake to ponder

new meaning

and each happy ever after

tried, lost

or simply unforgiven

waits in the next few words.

***

I can tell

or will you

I won't let path go dark

before I tell you one more time

how my life changed

the moment you stepped in my dream,

lavender wall

open to sky

another heart

my own

new will to see

inside one sunny cloud

stories of you and me.