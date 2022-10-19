Lavender Night - A poem

Stepping away from all the cares
I wonder where my heart can perch,
will it listen to wind
as morning passes by
and leads to soulful afternoon,
can I still trust this candle
to glow my way into the dark,
will twilight break apart
last scent, last memory of molten dust,
can I still call fragrance my own
long after lavender has flown
in places that I can't depart?
***
A flower meant to leave
it couldn't disappear with the night
left forehead kiss
into another land,
I wanted to reach higher than this peak
lavender told me to go on,
I listen to the wind,
song comes down on my fingertips
each note springs love accords
and waves,
emotions dive into an ocean,
I never thought I could go under,
yet feel above the sky
trusting another heart
with what mine has
to say.
***
Violet wish stays on my path,
I yearn to touch again
what could be the last chance of home,
a place where I can rest
shining in kindness and in faith,
I love the path that winds,
back to a fan of sighs,
another window to let open
invite fresh air for cups of tea,
let no one take away this smile
it keeps heart soaring
and desires
are all awake to ponder
new meaning
and each happy ever after
tried, lost
or simply unforgiven
waits in the next few words.
***
I can tell
or will you
I won't let path go dark
before I tell you one more time
how my life changed
the moment you stepped in my dream,
lavender wall
open to sky
another heart
my own
new will to see
inside one sunny cloud
stories of you and me.
