Jagged sunset - A poem

Light falls inside an angle,

no wind blows

and I feel

something holding me back,

breath taken by a wind

I couldn't hear in silence,

it picked up thoughts and leaves,

keeps adding meaning to each color,

is this what I have yearned for,

can I go back to live again

that moment when I held back words,

that time I wished

but wouldn't say

it was time to forget regrets

dwell inside twilight grace?

***

What keeps me chained to this tomorrow

why can't I make a different path,

I ask sun questions, and no answer

comes back on branches

in moonlight.

Light trickles slowly

close to soul,

dare I let waterfall touch heart room

one more time,

can I set love aside,

believe in my own voice,

or let the sand of time

pour me out of existence,

my song gone with the breeze,

the words I trusted fate

to wish me back,

not taken

and not voiced,

not here,

but still staying

in memories

of long-past hurt?

***

This sunset turns another leaf,

colors are muted, and I seek

velvet caress beyond the sorrow,

I will not let smiles go,

won't rest under the leaves,

I will walk candle out of darkness,

if one bridge turned to ash

I make another,

I cannot step away from soul,

for one forgiving word

that was denied.

***

Jagged sunrays

tell of twilight

dancing in shadows,

I wait to meet gray lantern,

if amber keeps this threshold warm,

now is the time to cross,

to learn to love the clouds,

in blue moon, I can see

a different way to live tomorrow,

no shattered dreams,

story meant for a different ending,

I write in love, loss,

I believe,

I can dwell on a sunset sill,

this breath comes back,

I take my dreams

and learn I can forgive

the times I heard no joy

ringing in words and laughter,

the way I couldn't see

I can still make

my happy ever after.

***

I walk on wind path,

light comes on cheeks,

I am at peace,

home calls

if I ever forgot the warmth,

I follow dancing diamonds

to my hearth,

this time,

emotions bring tomorrow

love conquered, given freely,

smile touching eyes

to keep soul safe,

I will no longer wander

in crossroads or in doubt,

I am here,

to stay.