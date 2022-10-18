Jagged sunset - A poem

Light falls inside an angle,
no wind blows
and I feel
something holding me back,
breath taken by a wind
I couldn't hear in silence,
it picked up thoughts and leaves,
keeps adding meaning to each color,
is this what I have yearned for,
can I go back to live again
that moment when I held back words,
that time I wished
but wouldn't say
it was time to forget regrets
dwell inside twilight grace?
***
What keeps me chained to this tomorrow
why can't I make a different path,
I ask sun questions, and no answer
comes back on branches
in moonlight.
Light trickles slowly
close to soul,
dare I let waterfall touch heart room
one more time,
can I set love aside,
believe in my own voice,
or let the sand of time
pour me out of existence,
my song gone with the breeze,
the words I trusted fate
to wish me back,
not taken
and not voiced,
not here,
but still staying
in memories
of long-past hurt?
***
This sunset turns another leaf,
colors are muted, and I seek
velvet caress beyond the sorrow,
I will not let smiles go,
won't rest under the leaves,
I will walk candle out of darkness,
if one bridge turned to ash
I make another,
I cannot step away from soul,
for one forgiving word
that was denied.
***
Jagged sunrays
tell of twilight
dancing in shadows,
I wait to meet gray lantern,
if amber keeps this threshold warm,
now is the time to cross,
to learn to love the clouds,
in blue moon, I can see
a different way to live tomorrow,
no shattered dreams,
story meant for a different ending,
I write in love, loss,
I believe,
I can dwell on a sunset sill,
this breath comes back,
I take my dreams
and learn I can forgive
the times I heard no joy
ringing in words and laughter,
the way I couldn't see
I can still make
my happy ever after.
***
I walk on wind path,
light comes on cheeks,
I am at peace,
home calls
if I ever forgot the warmth,
I follow dancing diamonds
to my hearth,
this time,
emotions bring tomorrow
love conquered, given freely,
smile touching eyes
to keep soul safe,
I will no longer wander
in crossroads or in doubt,
I am here,
to stay.
