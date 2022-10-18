Challenge your heart to love again - A poem

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKaT9_0iddDDzd00
Photo credit: Pexels

In letting go of past

you left a piece of soul

trapped in the never was,

kept lonely by forgotten wishes,

can you look beyond hurt

learn to believe again,

will sun teach you the way,

to walk into the light

make this warmth yours,

loving the wind

for what it takes

and brings again?

***

Pause for a second breath,

the next,

could take you far into another land,

a place where tears didn't flow,

violet garden full of hope,

branches that never faced

storms and outrage,

lightning at dawn,

no fear for the walls of home,

no hunger to take part

in what goes on in darkness

long after sun descends

and moon

turns face to other side

of twilight.

***

Let regrets fly on wings of time,

allow heart to play in sunshine,

worry not for new tears,

you cannot live again

unless you risk

a little shade,

sunrise

needs moondust

to bring happy thoughts

on hopeful clouds.

***

Words flow in harmony,

fingers look for that hand

that could hold sorrow

far from soul,

a look to melt the ocean

of heartache roaring on each wave,

of disappointed dreams

that turned to flutters in the night,

there is yet kindred soul

finding the one you're meant for

and can stay

means going on rose path,

let no thorn stop you from arriving

on doorstep

of another

love.

***

Believe, and you can try,

remember autumns past

no season tells more of your heart

than fall when things lie in the sun,

no sadness or redemption,

autumn twilight brings back the love

you gave away in summer,

lost,

your heart is whole again,

it smiles,

who will you choose

what road will keep

steps and the fragrance

of blooming thought

ready to fly with petals?

***

Wind waits your whisper,

which way to go

whose hand to hold,

which window sill

can keep

roses entwined

in loving words

and hope?

relationships# love# psychology# try again# marriage

