Challenge your heart to love again - A poem

In letting go of past
you left a piece of soul
trapped in the never was,
kept lonely by forgotten wishes,
can you look beyond hurt
learn to believe again,
will sun teach you the way,
to walk into the light
make this warmth yours,
loving the wind
for what it takes
and brings again?
***
Pause for a second breath,
the next,
could take you far into another land,
a place where tears didn't flow,
violet garden full of hope,
branches that never faced
storms and outrage,
lightning at dawn,
no fear for the walls of home,
no hunger to take part
in what goes on in darkness
long after sun descends
and moon
turns face to other side
of twilight.
***
Let regrets fly on wings of time,
allow heart to play in sunshine,
worry not for new tears,
you cannot live again
unless you risk
a little shade,
sunrise
needs moondust
to bring happy thoughts
on hopeful clouds.
***
Words flow in harmony,
fingers look for that hand
that could hold sorrow
far from soul,
a look to melt the ocean
of heartache roaring on each wave,
of disappointed dreams
that turned to flutters in the night,
there is yet kindred soul
finding the one you're meant for
and can stay
means going on rose path,
let no thorn stop you from arriving
on doorstep
of another
love.
***
Believe, and you can try,
remember autumns past
no season tells more of your heart
than fall when things lie in the sun,
no sadness or redemption,
autumn twilight brings back the love
you gave away in summer,
lost,
your heart is whole again,
it smiles,
who will you choose
what road will keep
steps and the fragrance
of blooming thought
ready to fly with petals?
***
Wind waits your whisper,
which way to go
whose hand to hold,
which window sill
can keep
roses entwined
in loving words
and hope?
Comments / 4