Daisy rain - A poem

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yjZJo_0iaLgFfJ00
Photo credit: Pexels

Petals swirl in the wind,

I take one, whisper

silent words leave my soul

to rest,

abide in fragrance,

the walls I used to love

trap heart,

I cannot say,

what took candle away

and where I lost

my laughter.

***

Glimmering in the dark,

I tell a tale of castles

and desires,

breeze came too soon,

took butterflies

before they could learn how to fly,

before the ash was born again,

before I could unfold

into ivy embrace

away from hail

torment kept

in a bottle.

***

I call the storm

in voice I never heard

before,

I become one with thunder

and each drop

is taken from heart

turned lonely

and forgotten,

I dwell in fading sunlight

for a chance,

to see you come again,

to hold your peace

inside my own.

***

Where are the bells

that led the way,

petals forgot our story,

I share a wish,

then see the hail

come down, take rainbow shards

apart,

each one,

a tale of longing,

each sigh

undone

before moonlight

can still this lightning

and the hail

out of the cave

that shades

all yearning.

***

Leaves kiss last moon rays

and the night

throws cloak over each heart,

I cannot see behind the shadow,

I search within my soul,

room locked,

key thrown into the ocean

waves won't come back

melody stays

in underwater sighs,

heartless desire,

and the love

not meant to be,

to have,

or keep.

***

Sunsets bring me the only light,

I cannot meet the morning,

wishing to be undone

brought me back

to the time

when I was mere shade

and wishes

still tried to take away

my heart.

I know what came to pass

and yet,

I will try one more time,

one sigh

thunder approaching

in the night

of torment.

***

Will you send daisies

to meet hands,

can you share petals

one more time,

this chance

won't go amiss

I will not lose

last underwater kiss.

# love# relationships# marriage# psychology# together

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

