Daisy rain - A poem

Petals swirl in the wind,
I take one, whisper
silent words leave my soul
to rest,
abide in fragrance,
the walls I used to love
trap heart,
I cannot say,
what took candle away
and where I lost
my laughter.
***
Glimmering in the dark,
I tell a tale of castles
and desires,
breeze came too soon,
took butterflies
before they could learn how to fly,
before the ash was born again,
before I could unfold
into ivy embrace
away from hail
torment kept
in a bottle.
***
I call the storm
in voice I never heard
before,
I become one with thunder
and each drop
is taken from heart
turned lonely
and forgotten,
I dwell in fading sunlight
for a chance,
to see you come again,
to hold your peace
inside my own.
***
Where are the bells
that led the way,
petals forgot our story,
I share a wish,
then see the hail
come down, take rainbow shards
apart,
each one,
a tale of longing,
each sigh
undone
before moonlight
can still this lightning
and the hail
out of the cave
that shades
all yearning.
***
Leaves kiss last moon rays
and the night
throws cloak over each heart,
I cannot see behind the shadow,
I search within my soul,
room locked,
key thrown into the ocean
waves won't come back
melody stays
in underwater sighs,
heartless desire,
and the love
not meant to be,
to have,
or keep.
***
Sunsets bring me the only light,
I cannot meet the morning,
wishing to be undone
brought me back
to the time
when I was mere shade
and wishes
still tried to take away
my heart.
I know what came to pass
and yet,
I will try one more time,
one sigh
thunder approaching
in the night
of torment.
***
Will you send daisies
to meet hands,
can you share petals
one more time,
this chance
won't go amiss
I will not lose
last underwater kiss.
