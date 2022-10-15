Where have I left the dawn? - A poem

Where have all feathers flown,
where do clouds run
when I open my window,
I love the sun
but there's an edge
in shining bright, I see no stars,
in looking for one dream, I lost
count of the other steps,
small but important
happy for every little thing
that made heart flutter
and alive,
that added color
to each smile
and afternoon.
***
I listened to a jasmine tale,
I felt fragrance enter soul room
when all was peaceful,
in the quiet
I knew I found the path
to deeper self
and understanding,
to weathering the blight
in cups of storm,
to starting one more time
when all was ended
to finding dreams again
in every amber tear
on my trail.
***
I drink of sunny water,
I know I can add light,
and yet, I fear shadows,
will they come running
if I turn my back,
if I but take a wrong step
toward marsh,
will all dreams stay forgotten,
underwater
if lightning descends,
and takes away
part of my light
all that makes me go on,
would I still feel hopeful astray,
inside the land
of never gone,
misplaced,
an ever after
that never came back
though I kept calling
singing in the night?
***
I drive the clouds away,
take apart drops on molten sunny waves,
I wish to see it all,
just as it was
before I stepped
in reign of ever-lasting breath,
in amber twilight
that never goes dark,
can I face destiny with gray light
and crossroads,
will I make up my mind
to go on living
and protecting faith
when all I cared for flew or left
away in soul,
never in sight,
still close to heart
in hours that tell story
of another night?
