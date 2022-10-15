Where have I left the dawn? - A poem

Where have all feathers flown,

where do clouds run

when I open my window,

I love the sun

but there's an edge

in shining bright, I see no stars,

in looking for one dream, I lost

count of the other steps,

small but important

happy for every little thing

that made heart flutter

and alive,

that added color

to each smile

and afternoon.

***

I listened to a jasmine tale,

I felt fragrance enter soul room

when all was peaceful,

in the quiet

I knew I found the path

to deeper self

and understanding,

to weathering the blight

in cups of storm,

to starting one more time

when all was ended

to finding dreams again

in every amber tear

on my trail.

***

I drink of sunny water,

I know I can add light,

and yet, I fear shadows,

will they come running

if I turn my back,

if I but take a wrong step

toward marsh,

will all dreams stay forgotten,

underwater

if lightning descends,

and takes away

part of my light

all that makes me go on,

would I still feel hopeful astray,

inside the land

of never gone,

misplaced,

an ever after

that never came back

though I kept calling

singing in the night?

***

I drive the clouds away,

take apart drops on molten sunny waves,

I wish to see it all,

just as it was

before I stepped

in reign of ever-lasting breath,

in amber twilight

that never goes dark,

can I face destiny with gray light

and crossroads,

will I make up my mind

to go on living

and protecting faith

when all I cared for flew or left

away in soul,

never in sight,

still close to heart

in hours that tell story

of another night?