Woman amazed to see beautiful coworker wears gloves to hide dry, calloused hands

Amy Christie

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IMWVo_0iWUNHJJ00
Photo credit: Pexels

A beautiful face doesn't always match perfectly manicured nails or even soft skin. There's nothing wrong with being a bit rugged, but the contrast can make coworkers pause for a while.

My aunt started working part-time while she was in college. She worked in a cosmetics store, and most of her coworkers were close to her age.

That's where she met a young woman who made her wonder if makeup really was any good or if natural beauty just happened by itself.

"This girl just stopped everyone's breath the moment she came in. Customers, coworkers, we all just took a deep breath and felt the air was different whenever she was around," my aunt told me.

She was wearing her long black hair loose with casual clothes and very little in the way of makeup. Something singled her out each time, though. The only thing that didn't seem to make sense was her tiny lace gloves.

"She never took off her gloves, even if we were having lunch together. I came to wonder how she managed to keep them clean. Or if she ever got rid of them at night, before going to sleep," my aunt said.

The gloves stayed on as the days went by and it got to summer. And every coworker had talked about when the time would come to see the hands behind them.

Seen as a sign of elegance for a while, the girl's gloves gradually became a sign of something more, particularly since she was so careful not to take them off.

"I was sure she had to take a break from those gloves when she went to the bathroom and needed to wash her hands. But no, she used a disinfectant spray right inside the stall, so there was no chance to have a peek at her hands," my aunt said.

She gradually put it down to a family habit or a skin issue and decided to avoid talking about it again. Until one day, she found out the truth.

"We started the early shift together, and she came frazzled. She didn't look like she'd had much sleep and her bag spilled over when she put it on the counter."

That's when things took a whole different turn.

"She dropped a bottle of rubbing alcohol, and the cap flew off in a second. As it touched her gloves, she started shouting. It stung her, and then the unexpected happened."

The girl peeled off her gloves without a second thought and exposed her hands. They were dry with plenty of calluses and scratches. The rubbing alcohol had also made them red.

"I couldn't believe it. Her porcelain skin, shiny black hair, and the way she carried herself. I just thought those gloves were for a touch of elegance," my aunt shared.

But those hands told a different story. The girl looked embarrassed, but my aunt immediately went over to give her a hug.

"We can't all have everything. So, her hands needed so much more care, but she was still the prettiest girl I'd ever since, and I wasn't about to let her feel awkward because of that."

The girl shared with my aunt that she was handwashing all her family's clothes and scrubbing floors at night for extra money. She planned to move away and start her life as an artist. In the meantime, her hands were taking a toll as she set out for her dreams.

After that day, my aunt always kept a pair of spare lace gloves in her store drawer. She wanted to help the girl live the life she'd always wanted. And if gloves were a way to get there, she would have gotten ten more pairs.

They stayed friends for three years until the girl finally moved away to become a photographer. To this day, she remembers the beauty in her eyes and those lace gloves that hid so much dedication and hard work.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# support# together# friends# dream

Comments / 6

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
79960 followers

More from Amy Christie

Heart Colors - A poem

into memories kept in trunk. in forest of forgiving thoughts.

Read full story
2 comments

Fall whispers - A poem

Read full story

Someone I used to know - A poem

Read full story
4 comments

No one can take your love - A poem

let joy find me with daisies. let butterflies dream once again.

Read full story
5 comments

Walking the eaves of silence - A poem

smile taken to dark forest.

Read full story
8 comments

Dusted amber moon - A poem

Read full story
5 comments

Don't waste another chance - A poem

if you learn how to call.

Read full story
Coconut Creek, FL

Iridescent rainbow captured after storm: "Sky that touched my heart"

A woman who lives in Florida recently witnessed a different kind of rainbow. It was right after a thunderstorm, and her view showed her one of the rare "rainbows on fire." While the unusual sight certainly made her pause, the iridescent effect was unique, so she decided to post the photo on social media and share the special view with everyone.

Read full story
17 comments
Murfreesboro, AR

Man finds "Frankenstone" diamond in Arkansas dirt

People can sift through pay dirt using a set of screens at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. When immersed in water, the finer materials wash away, and coarser rocks caught in the metal mesh become visible. Sometimes, diamonds come to light.

Read full story
17 comments
Florida State

Couple gets married 4 months after first date, stays together 62 years: "Faith in each other"

A couple from Florida in their eighties who met on a blind date has been together for over six decades. They got engaged two weeks after that date, and the wedding was four months later. Their love story started in their early 20s and has brought them through hard and happy times, always by each other's side no matter what happens.

Read full story
27 comments

Men find 180-million-year-old jaws and teeth from sea reptile: The Ichthyosaur

A pair of friends who usually look for fossils uncovered a significant discovery that's been 180 million years in the making. The two men were searching the glacial till that makes up England's eastern coastal cliffs when they stumbled upon the unique find.

Read full story
68 comments

First-time dig of King Arthur's tomb begins

A connection between Arthur's Stone and the ruler of Camelot was proposed before the 13th century. As legend holds, the 5000-year-old tomb holds strong connections to King Arthur.

Read full story
114 comments

Woman welcomes 10 kids after miscarriages: "My highest meaning is being a mom"

A woman once believed she wouldn't get the chance to raise a big family as she'd always dreamed. Even though her dream of motherhood came with many trials, and there were times when she felt lost, she has since been blessed with ten kids.

Read full story
136 comments

Husband calls mom of 3 lazy because of nap schedule

A mother of three shared what happened to her on the Mumsnet forum "Am I Being Unreasonable" and revealed that her husband repeatedly told her she's being lazy due to the way she schedules naps.

Read full story
114 comments

Woman rides horse from Mexico to Canada: "It makes life simple, pure, and real"

While many people get busy following celebrities and looking to social media for likes and popularity, Gillian Larson has chosen to go on a different route. Instead of trying to get the best selfies in restaurants or clubs, the 30-year-old equestrian is keen on amazing views that keep her grounded.

Read full story
54 comments

Preemie thrives on mom's cuddles: "Kangaroo care"

A baby born at just 23 weeks and 4 days in the United Kingdom felt loved and protected by her mother's warm cuddles. Elsie Dutton weighed little more than a tin of baked beans, but the little girl managed to pull through after her mom, Amy, went into labor.

Read full story
3 comments

3400-year-old city emerges from Tigris River; ancient clay tablets reveal

German and Kurdish archaeologists teamed up to explore the remains of a 3400-year-old city that has emerged from the depths of the Tigris River, located near Mosul in northern Iraq.

Read full story
251 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Son encourages mom during birth: "Take deep breaths, Mama"

While waiting to welcome her second son, a mom who lives in Utah made sure all her family was ready, including her toddler son. However, when the time came, and labor became intense, her son's words calmed her and helped her pull through.

Read full story
14 comments

Vincent, the cat, makes people think of panthers: "The brave ones ask to stroke him"

When a couple goes out walking with their cat, they always get interesting reactions. Since their kitty is often called a "panther" because of his silky black fur and striking eyes, no one can pass by the cat and not stop for a while to admire him.

Read full story
52 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy