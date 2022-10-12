Woman amazed to see beautiful coworker wears gloves to hide dry, calloused hands

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission

A beautiful face doesn't always match perfectly manicured nails or even soft skin. There's nothing wrong with being a bit rugged, but the contrast can make coworkers pause for a while.

My aunt started working part-time while she was in college. She worked in a cosmetics store, and most of her coworkers were close to her age.

That's where she met a young woman who made her wonder if makeup really was any good or if natural beauty just happened by itself.

"This girl just stopped everyone's breath the moment she came in. Customers, coworkers, we all just took a deep breath and felt the air was different whenever she was around," my aunt told me.

She was wearing her long black hair loose with casual clothes and very little in the way of makeup. Something singled her out each time, though. The only thing that didn't seem to make sense was her tiny lace gloves.

"She never took off her gloves, even if we were having lunch together. I came to wonder how she managed to keep them clean. Or if she ever got rid of them at night, before going to sleep," my aunt said.

The gloves stayed on as the days went by and it got to summer. And every coworker had talked about when the time would come to see the hands behind them.

Seen as a sign of elegance for a while, the girl's gloves gradually became a sign of something more, particularly since she was so careful not to take them off.

"I was sure she had to take a break from those gloves when she went to the bathroom and needed to wash her hands. But no, she used a disinfectant spray right inside the stall, so there was no chance to have a peek at her hands," my aunt said.

She gradually put it down to a family habit or a skin issue and decided to avoid talking about it again. Until one day, she found out the truth.

"We started the early shift together, and she came frazzled. She didn't look like she'd had much sleep and her bag spilled over when she put it on the counter."

That's when things took a whole different turn.

"She dropped a bottle of rubbing alcohol, and the cap flew off in a second. As it touched her gloves, she started shouting. It stung her, and then the unexpected happened."

The girl peeled off her gloves without a second thought and exposed her hands. They were dry with plenty of calluses and scratches. The rubbing alcohol had also made them red.

"I couldn't believe it. Her porcelain skin, shiny black hair, and the way she carried herself. I just thought those gloves were for a touch of elegance," my aunt shared.

But those hands told a different story. The girl looked embarrassed, but my aunt immediately went over to give her a hug.

"We can't all have everything. So, her hands needed so much more care, but she was still the prettiest girl I'd ever since, and I wasn't about to let her feel awkward because of that."

The girl shared with my aunt that she was handwashing all her family's clothes and scrubbing floors at night for extra money. She planned to move away and start her life as an artist. In the meantime, her hands were taking a toll as she set out for her dreams.

After that day, my aunt always kept a pair of spare lace gloves in her store drawer. She wanted to help the girl live the life she'd always wanted. And if gloves were a way to get there, she would have gotten ten more pairs.

They stayed friends for three years until the girl finally moved away to become a photographer. To this day, she remembers the beauty in her eyes and those lace gloves that hid so much dedication and hard work.