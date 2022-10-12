Don't waste another chance - A poem

Why do you stand under this tree,

where have your wishes flown,

did you leave birds alone,

can you still feel the breeze,

why won't you take a step

forward and back

into the life you dream,

no cloud descends in desert rain,

no soul

will find you

after darkness falls

inside, around,

this place took you apart,

it's time to leave,

find seashore,

breathe salty beginning,

you can believe again,

if only you meet seagulls,

let them be guides

try one more time

once you go on

you'll start to live

again.

Looking in mirrors kept you back,

you wondered what they thought,

forgot your feelings

in the run.

Why do you chase belonging

in places that don't love your heart,

why won't you keep soul warm,

close to a different heart,

the one that's always loved you,

distance building a bridge,

if they were far,

joy kept them close in starlit night,

your story isn't done,

you haven't closed all doors

happiness can return

if you learn how to call.

Leave regrets falling in the dark

they're not your life, not anymore,

new sunny roads await,

your step, your voice,

heart can be free at last,

sadness grew wings,

seagulls, let your storm go,

live and thank fate

for meeting joy still waiting,

listen close to each leaf,

they know, who cares

who always put you first,

leaves won't let you go

on last path,

not til you know

your heart's content,

in shade, in seasons,

and in sorrow past

a kindred heart stayed.

with your dawn.

Reach hand

touch fingertips,

there's so much love around you

once you make eyes see

above storm,

when you believe

in what can be.