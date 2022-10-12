Don't waste another chance - A poem

Why do you stand under this tree,
where have your wishes flown,
did you leave birds alone,
can you still feel the breeze,
why won't you take a step
forward and back
into the life you dream,
no cloud descends in desert rain,
no soul
will find you
after darkness falls
inside, around,
this place took you apart,
it's time to leave,
find seashore,
breathe salty beginning,
you can believe again,
if only you meet seagulls,
let them be guides
try one more time
once you go on
you'll start to live
again.
Looking in mirrors kept you back,
you wondered what they thought,
forgot your feelings
in the run.
Why do you chase belonging
in places that don't love your heart,
why won't you keep soul warm,
close to a different heart,
the one that's always loved you,
distance building a bridge,
if they were far,
joy kept them close in starlit night,
your story isn't done,
you haven't closed all doors
happiness can return
if you learn how to call.
Leave regrets falling in the dark
they're not your life, not anymore,
new sunny roads await,
your step, your voice,
heart can be free at last,
sadness grew wings,
seagulls, let your storm go,
live and thank fate
for meeting joy still waiting,
listen close to each leaf,
they know, who cares
who always put you first,
leaves won't let you go
on last path,
not til you know
your heart's content,
in shade, in seasons,
and in sorrow past
a kindred heart stayed.
with your dawn.
Reach hand
touch fingertips,
there's so much love around you
once you make eyes see
above storm,
when you believe
in what can be.
