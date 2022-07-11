Men find 180-million-year-old jaws and teeth from sea reptile: The Ichthyosaur

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FgarI_0ganN9PN00
Photo credit: yorkshirefossilhunter/ Instagram

A pair of friends who usually look for fossils uncovered a significant discovery that's been 180 million years in the making. The two men were searching the glacial till that makes up England's eastern coastal cliffs when they stumbled upon the unique find.

What are the details?

Mark Kemp, 34, is a professional fossil preparator and finder. He also has a friend who shares his passion for fossil search, and together they often go exploring the cliff line of Holderness, northwest of Hull, located between Mappleton and Cowden.

This particular section of the coast is comprised of different types of sediment deposits coming from once-massive glaciers, melted since then and has been known to yield bones of prehistoric reptiles and dinosaurs, according to The Epoch Times.

As they were out looking for remnants of dinosaurs, Kemp's companion suddenly noticed a glacial erratic, a large piece of rock that had been deposited from elsewhere. And it had a fossil that looked different from anything they'd seen before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBMBT_0ganN9PN00
Photo credit: yorkshirefossilhunter/ Instagram

"My friend shouted me over, asking for my advice on something; as soon as I spotted the rock in question, I knew there was something special about it. I instantly knew there was bone and teeth inside, and we both agreed the block should be taken by me and prepped immediately," Kemp said.

They took the rock to Kemp's workshop in Hull, where he meticulously etched the rock away and managed to reveal huge conical teeth that he learned were a partial jaw section of a temnodontosaurus, a sea reptile from the Jurassic Period, dating even before the dinosaurs.

Besides the massive teeth, the predatory sea reptile had a robust and elongated snout, very large eyes for hunting, hind fins and fore fins of equal size to steer, plus a dorsal fin in the shape of a triangle. The vertically aligned tail was its primary propulsion means.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NcwNB_0ganN9PN00
Photo credit: yorkshirefossilhunter/ Instagram

"These were extremely large creatures that could have easily grown up to 40 feet. They had enormous jaw strength, which had a crushing power more than modern-day saltwater crocodiles. They roamed the seas 180 million years ago and were even about before the dinosaurs," Kemp explained after consulting Dr. Dean Lomax, who is a leading marine reptile paleontologist.

The particular temnodontosaurus specimen the men uncovered belongs to the ichthyosaur species, as Kemp revealed, and it is "one of the best examples of this species to come from Yorkshire."

Its name, "temnodontosaurus," comes from Greek and translates to "cutting-tooth lizard." Kemp estimated it to have had a two-meter-long skull based on the size of its teeth and how large the jaw was. It was also a full-sized adult specimen.

The man's fossil search hobby has been going on for over a decade, and he's gradually turned it into a profession by running his workshop from his house in Bransholme. He prepares the fossils and preserves them for any interested clients that stop by.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cUM57_0ganN9PN00
Photo credit: yorkshirefossilhunter/ Instagram

"Fossil hunting opens your mind to what life was like years ago. If you split a rock open and then discover a fossil, you know that you're the only human to have ever seen that fossil. My dream is to collect fossils coming from the far corners of the world and to discover what lies locked in time," he shared.

Kemp has uncovered several remarkable remains over the years, such as woolly mammoth bones, dinosaur footprints, cave bear jaws, anemones, shells, bison vertebrae, sponges, and corals recorded in rock from thousands of years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H48VE_0ganN9PN00
Photo credit: yorkshirefossilhunter/ Instagram

He documents his finds on social media, where he includes examples of his fossil preparatory work.

"My collection has been growing larger in the past three years; at a rate that's a little scary. Soon I'm going to be in a situation where I need a bigger garage," he added.

Sources:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/fossil-hunters-unearth-enormous-jaws-and-teeth-of-180-million-year-old-predatory-sea-reptile-the-ichthyosaur_4182934.html

https://twitter.com/EpochTimes

https://www.instagram.com/yorkshire_fossil_hunter/

https://www.youtube.com/c/TheYorkshireFossilHunter/featured

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8g2EPkJcml8

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# history# archaeology

Comments / 65

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
76345 followers

More from Amy Christie

Coconut Creek, FL

Iridescent rainbow captured after storm: "Sky that touched my heart"

A woman who lives in Florida recently witnessed a different kind of rainbow. It was right after a thunderstorm, and her view showed her one of the rare "rainbows on fire." While the unusual sight certainly made her pause, the iridescent effect was unique, so she decided to post the photo on social media and share the special view with everyone.

Read full story
16 comments
Arkansas State

Man finds "Frankenstone" diamond in Arkansas dirt

People can sift through pay dirt using a set of screens at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. When immersed in water, the finer materials wash away, and coarser rocks caught in the metal mesh become visible. Sometimes, diamonds come to light.

Read full story
14 comments
Clearwater, FL

Couple gets married 4 months after first date, stays together 62 years: "Faith in each other"

A couple from Florida in their eighties who met on a blind date has been together for over six decades. They got engaged two weeks after that date, and the wedding was four months later. Their love story started in their early 20s and has brought them through hard and happy times, always by each other's side no matter what happens.

Read full story
20 comments

Woman welcomes 10 kids after miscarriages: "My highest meaning is being a mom"

A woman once believed she wouldn't get the chance to raise a big family as she'd always dreamed. Even though her dream of motherhood came with many trials, and there were times when she felt lost, she has since been blessed with ten kids.

Read full story
97 comments

First-time dig of King Arthur's tomb begins

A connection between Arthur's Stone and the ruler of Camelot was proposed before the 13th century. As legend holds, the 5000-year-old tomb holds strong connections to King Arthur.

Read full story
115 comments

Husband calls mom of 3 lazy because of nap schedule

A mother of three shared what happened to her on the Mumsnet forum "Am I Being Unreasonable" and revealed that her husband repeatedly told her she's being lazy due to the way she schedules naps.

Read full story
114 comments

Woman rides horse from Mexico to Canada: "It makes life simple, pure, and real"

While many people get busy following celebrities and looking to social media for likes and popularity, Gillian Larson has chosen to go on a different route. Instead of trying to get the best selfies in restaurants or clubs, the 30-year-old equestrian is keen on amazing views that keep her grounded.

Read full story
43 comments

Preemie thrives on mom's cuddles: "Kangaroo care"

A baby born at just 23 weeks and 4 days in the United Kingdom felt loved and protected by her mother's warm cuddles. Elsie Dutton weighed little more than a tin of baked beans, but the little girl managed to pull through after her mom, Amy, went into labor.

Read full story
2 comments

3400-year-old city emerges from Tigris River; ancient clay tablets reveal

German and Kurdish archaeologists teamed up to explore the remains of a 3400-year-old city that has emerged from the depths of the Tigris River, located near Mosul in northern Iraq.

Read full story
218 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Son encourages mom during birth: "Take deep breaths, Mama"

While waiting to welcome her second son, a mom who lives in Utah made sure all her family was ready, including her toddler son. However, when the time came, and labor became intense, her son's words calmed her and helped her pull through.

Read full story
13 comments

Vincent, the cat, makes people think of panthers: "The brave ones ask to stroke him"

When a couple goes out walking with their cat, they always get interesting reactions. Since their kitty is often called a "panther" because of his silky black fur and striking eyes, no one can pass by the cat and not stop for a while to admire him.

Read full story
49 comments

Teenager fishes safe with $1,800, returns it to owner: "Giving back is more rewarding than taking"

A teenage fisher using a magnet managed to pull out a safe with thousands of dollars inside from a river in England. The young man restored the safe to its owner, who had it stolen more than two decades ago.

Read full story
24 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Dog left in shelter hides in a corner until she meets new owner: "She was confused and heartbroken"

A dog who was left in a county shelter was so scared and confused about losing her home that she didn't want to leave a corner. She kept looking everywhere in case the people she loved came back for her, but it didn't happen. And the German shepherd mix was getting lonely and stressed, not to mention feeling cold as time went by.

Read full story
83 comments
Dallas, TX

Delay ends wedding plans, couple tie knot in the air: "Walking down a different aisle"

A couple who lives in Oklahoma City had planned their elopement to Las Vegas, but they couldn't go through with their wedding plans due to flight delays. After an impromptu meeting with a minister at the airport, the couple ended up tying the knot 37,000 feet up in the air with the help of well-wishing passengers, flight crew, and the pilot.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Man walks for 7 years after losing friend, finds furry companion: "It brought me peace"

A man who lives in New Jersey has spent the past seven years walking. And he didn't just stay on hiking trails; he walked around the world, saw wonderful places, was helped, and met many people on his way. Tom Turcich used up 45 pairs of sneakers while traversing 35 countries.

Read full story
287 comments
Stockbridge, GA

Mom at 60: "Passing values and nurturing, not just giving birth"

While most people think of a young couple when marriage and kids come into the picture, that's not always how a family is shaped. Dr. Cindy Trimm, who lives in Stockbridge, Georgia, learned what it means to be fulfilled when marrying later in life, and she cherishes the opportunity to guide and love her husband's kids. She may not have given birth to them, but Cindy knows there is so much more to being a mother than bringing a child into the world.

Read full story
25 comments
San Francisco, CA

Single mom of 3: "We're divorced, but I had kids with the right person"

Katie and her husband had similar views when it came to getting married, starting a family, and having one of them stay at home to look after the kids. So, once they became parents, they settled into the roles they had agreed on without any significant issues. Her husband went to work while Katie stayed home in San Francisco, California, and looked after the kids.

Read full story
3 comments
Sioux Falls, SD

Mom of 3 on getting up late: "If I sleep in, my son steps up"

Sharon usually saw her kids off to school every morning. She cooked breakfast and made sure they had everything they needed before they headed for the bus. However, as the summer months came and there was less to do, she was worried her kids would lose all incentive to wake up early and get things done.

Read full story
Pearl City, HI

Kitty cafe finds homes for cats, adds jobs for adults with disabilities: "Fulfilling lives and furry friends"

Construction has started for a new cat cafe located in Pearl Cty, Oahu. The place will offer a combination of pet wellness, animal help, and skills training for young adults with disabilities.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy