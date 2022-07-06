Los Angeles, CA

Dog left in shelter hides in a corner until she meets new owner: "She was confused and heartbroken"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bpwBn_0gWZ73VA00
Photo credit: theanimalrescuemission/ Instagram

A dog who was left in a county shelter was so scared and confused about losing her home that she didn't want to leave a corner. She kept looking everywhere in case the people she loved came back for her, but it didn't happen. And the German shepherd mix was getting lonely and stressed, not to mention feeling cold as time went by.

It took that one special person to meet her to form a unique bond that helped her feel better and come out of sadness.

What are the details?

As soon as Shira Scott Astrof, who is the founder of The Animal Rescue Mission located in Los Angeles, California, saw Chloe, she was immediately touched.

"She was the most scared dog I'd ever seen up to then. She was left at the shelter in September last year, and the workers believe her owners pretended to have found her on the street and just abandoned her over there," Shira shared with The Epoch Times.

Chloe had had puppies at the time, and she only wanted to hide from everyone and everything. Shira tried to convince Chloe to come out of her corner, but she was too scared to get a health check. Unfortunately, the shelter couldn't release the dog until she was properly assessed, so that's how a long and sad wait began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29B6Td_0gWZ73VA00
Photo credit: theanimalrescuemission/ Instagram

"It was unfair. The longer she was stuck in a scary and cold shelter, the more shut down and scared she would become," Shira said.

Shira, who set up her rescue four years ago, feels that county shelters are not a good place for a dog to end up in because she's noticed they get stressed over there. And the longer they stay in such a place, the sadder they get. Shira also pointed out that the dogs left at a shelter only get a 50% chance of making it out.

However, Shira wasn't about to give up on Chloe. She waited a few more days, and then she managed to get the dog out of the shelter. The dog had got even sadder since the last time she'd seen her, and meeting Chloe again brought Shira close to tears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RW4Oe_0gWZ73VA00
Photo credit: theanimalrescuemission/ Instagram

"She sat in the corner, her head facing the wall, shaking. It was obvious that she had just had babies and was confused and heartbroken being left in a strange and loud place," Shira recalls.

Shira's arrival changed things and meant the beginning of a new chapter in Chloe's life. She took the formerly neglected and mistreated dog out of the county shelter and set to work on finding her forever home.

She remembered she had met Darvish, a 25-year-old software engineer who lived in Los Angeles and was also looking to foster a dog. Remembering how it felt to talk to him, she instantly knew Chloe would be happy with Darvish, so she contacted him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lqyJ9_0gWZ73VA00
Photo credit: theanimalrescuemission/ Instagram

"When I spoke to Darvish over the phone for the first time, I knew he was an incredible human and would help me save a dog. And when I saw Chloe at that shelter, I realized he should be the one to help her," Shira said.

Darvish was already working from home full-time, so he had plenty of time to connect to a dog. So, he made up his mind to foster a dog once he switched to work from home permanently.

He still remembers when he met the dog for the first time and how she wouldn't let anyone get close enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGyR5_0gWZ73VA00
Photo credit: theanimalrescuemission/ Instagram

"I felt sorry for her; she didn't act like any other dog I'd ever seen before; she was scared of people and didn't want to leave her cage at all," Darvish said.

Convincing Chloe to get into his car was no easy feat, so Shira helped him out and stayed with Chloe in the back, comforting and keeping her calm with plenty of cuddles and treats.

"She was terrified at first, but by the end of the hour-long car ride, she had her head on my lap and then let me snuggle her. I even got a kiss," Shira recalls.

Once the three of them got to Darvish's home, they needed 30 minutes to persuade Chloe to get out of the car once more. When she finally got inside the house, she was very scared and felt lost.

"She curled up in one corner of my room and didn't move from there for three whole days. She refused to eat or drink anything during this time," Darvish shared.

The man sat close to her and tried to give her treats while giving her time to settle in. Eventually, Chloe got comfortable and started eating the treats out of his hand, and then she followed him around different rooms. And one day, she decided it was ok to go with him to the front yard, and they had a full meal over there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTzVn_0gWZ73VA00
Photo credit: theanimalrescuemission/ Instagram

"Each day, Darvish won her trust more. One day, I went to see her, and she was mesmerized by him. Chloe followed him everywhere and loved him so much. Their bond was like nothing I'd ever seen; heartwarming and special," Shira said.

That was when Darvish told Shira he wouldn't ever let Chloe go and wanted to be her owner. Shira was in tears on hearing it, knowing how they had bonded and seeing their friendship grow.

"I am just so happy for this sweet girl. She's been through so much and deserved this happy ending," she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KalBa_0gWZ73VA00
Photo credit: theanimalrescuemission/ Instagram

Chloe is enjoying her second chance at a happy home.

"She's very attached and follows me everywhere. She seems much more relaxed now—she's not constantly on edge looking for threats and acts like a normal dog; she lounges around the house, pestering people for food and attention!" Darvish said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42w6qh_0gWZ73VA00
Photo credit: theanimalrescuemission/ Instagram

Chloe and her owner made many happy memories already, including the first time they played fetch and when she was friendly to one of his family members.

"I didn't think she would ever have a normal life given how scared she was when I got her. But her progress has been amazing; this gives me hope that you can always give rescue dogs a good life with patience and love (and lots of treats)," Darvish concluded about the wonderful bond that keeps on connecting love and kindness in a friendship that's set to last a long time.

Sources:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/terrified-dog-hides-in-the-corner-of-shelter-until-shes-rescued-forms-the-most-special-bond-with-owner_4464462.html

https://twitter.com/EpochTimes

https://www.instagram.com/theanimalrescuemission/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# los angeles# california# dogs# pets# love

Comments / 52

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
74731 followers

More from Amy Christie

Salt Lake City, UT

Son encourages mom during birth: "Take deep breaths, Mama"

While waiting to welcome her second son, a mom who lives in Utah made sure all her family was ready, including her toddler son. However, when the time came, and labor became intense, her son's words calmed her and helped her pull through.

Read full story
6 comments

Vincent, the cat, makes people think of panthers: "The brave ones ask to stroke him"

When a couple goes out walking with their cat, they always get interesting reactions. Since their kitty is often called a "panther" because of his silky black fur and striking eyes, no one can pass by the cat and not stop for a while to admire him.

Read full story
20 comments

Teenager fishes safe with $1,800, returns it to owner: "Giving back is more rewarding than taking"

A teenage fisher using a magnet managed to pull out a safe with thousands of dollars inside from a river in England. The young man restored the safe to its owner, who had it stolen more than two decades ago.

Read full story
15 comments
Dallas, TX

Delay ends wedding plans, couple tie knot in the air: "Walking down a different aisle"

A couple who lives in Oklahoma City had planned their elopement to Las Vegas, but they couldn't go through with their wedding plans due to flight delays. After an impromptu meeting with a minister at the airport, the couple ended up tying the knot 37,000 feet up in the air with the help of well-wishing passengers, flight crew, and the pilot.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Man walks for 7 years after losing friend, finds furry companion: "It brought me peace"

A man who lives in New Jersey has spent the past seven years walking. And he didn't just stay on hiking trails; he walked around the world, saw wonderful places, was helped, and met many people on his way. Tom Turcich used up 45 pairs of sneakers while traversing 35 countries.

Read full story
271 comments
Stockbridge, GA

Mom at 60: "Passing values and nurturing, not just giving birth"

While most people think of a young couple when marriage and kids come into the picture, that's not always how a family is shaped. Dr. Cindy Trimm, who lives in Stockbridge, Georgia, learned what it means to be fulfilled when marrying later in life, and she cherishes the opportunity to guide and love her husband's kids. She may not have given birth to them, but Cindy knows there is so much more to being a mother than bringing a child into the world.

Read full story
24 comments

Single mom of 3: "We're divorced, but I had kids with the right person"

Katie and her husband had similar views when it came to getting married, starting a family, and having one of them stay at home to look after the kids. So, once they became parents, they settled into the roles they had agreed on without any significant issues. Her husband went to work while Katie stayed home in San Francisco, California, and looked after the kids.

Read full story
3 comments

Mom of 3 on getting up late: "If I sleep in, my son steps up"

Sharon usually saw her kids off to school every morning. She cooked breakfast and made sure they had everything they needed before they headed for the bus. However, as the summer months came and there was less to do, she was worried her kids would lose all incentive to wake up early and get things done.

Read full story

Kitty cafe finds homes for cats, adds jobs for adults with disabilities: "Fulfilling lives and furry friends"

Construction has started for a new cat cafe located in Pearl Cty, Oahu. The place will offer a combination of pet wellness, animal help, and skills training for young adults with disabilities.

Read full story
3 comments

Pair celebrating 20th anniversary pays meal for couple married for 60 years

A couple who lives in Sydney, Australia, was having a good time celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary. They went out to a restaurant on Lord Howe Island, located in New South Wales.

Read full story
19 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Son on getting adopted by stepdad: "I just wanted to call him dad"

A little boy who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio, was adopted by his stepdad and knowing that he got his forever family meant everything to him. As soon as he learned it was all official, he burst into tears and felt happier than ever before.

Read full story
8 comments

Husband makes rickshaw for wife so they can walk together: "I've cried, but she didn't"

A couple who has enjoyed walks together for a long time was shocked to find out that this would become a struggle from now on. As soon as his wife discovered she had multiple sclerosis, the husband was determined to find a solution so they could still enjoy their outdoor time.

Read full story
311 comments

Left by his dad, man helps kids of all ages: "Don't bring the past into your future"

Rob Kenney, 58, who lives in Seattle, Washington, is a clear example that what you lived in the past doesn't have to determine how you will live your life and the future you create for yourself and for your loved ones.

Read full story
10 comments
Grand Rapids, MI

High school gives teacher farewell after 50 years of classes: "A wholesome teacher"

Ms. Steelman was 22 when she started giving classes at Northview High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She taught at the same school for five decades. As her last day of teaching came, her daughter filmed the touching farewell the students and the school prepared for her.

Read full story
5 comments

Man left "speechless" by black leopards: "Like being in the Jungle Book"

Nick Kleer, 34, is a wildlife guide in South Africa. He's always dreamed of seeing the biggest leopards and has a lifelong admiration for black leopards. He's been living a nomadic life working as a guide for safaris and taking photos of wild animals while sharing his passion with everyone coming to visit.

Read full story
41 comments
Richmond, VA

Couple hasn't argued in 30 years of marriage: "We give each other tough love and tender compassion"

Hannah and Blair Keeley have been married for three decades, and they still love each other just as they did in the beginning. The couple has managed to avoid arguments by constantly encouraging each other to become better people and amazing parents.

Read full story
23 comments

Woman goes to salon during miscarriage: "One last thing to do with my baby"

Janelle has two kids, and she's also been through four miscarriages. When she found out that she wouldn't get to welcome her third baby, she decided to take care of herself and get ready for what followed.

Read full story
10 comments

Amputee couple raises toddler son: "He is the reason we keep moving forward"

Minh Khuong Luu, 28, was jus having a walk in Hoa Binh Park, Hanoi, when he met Le Thu Thi Nguyen and Ngoc Bao Doan. Their son, Minh Tri Doan, was with them and the parents were beaming and so full of positive energy that they inspired Khuong to take a few photos.

Read full story
27 comments

Mom and her wife on raising sons: "We want to avoid future shame for them"

Laura and her wife, Sam, had very different experiences while they grew up. Learning how to blend in and still stay true to their feelings has been hard at times, but on the whole, they feel thankful to have found the right partner to share their love with.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy