Dallas, TX

Delay ends wedding plans, couple tie knot in the air: "Walking down a different aisle"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TiqkR_0gVLM2Gg00
Photo credit: EpochTimes/ Twitter

A couple who lives in Oklahoma City had planned their elopement to Las Vegas, but they couldn't go through with their wedding plans due to flight delays. After an impromptu meeting with a minister at the airport, the couple ended up tying the knot 37,000 feet up in the air with the help of well-wishing passengers, flight crew, and the pilot.

What are the details?

Pam and Jeremy Salda had been dating for two years before they started thinking about getting married. They thought it would be fun to elope, and they booked their flight to Las Vegas just five days after they got the idea. They arrived at the airport together, both in wedding attire, and they had an appointment at a chapel in Las Vegas at 9 p.m. on the same day.

The couple kept it all a secret from friends and family, according to The Epoch Times.

"But their itinerary went through DFW Airport, where their final leg to Vegas was eventually canceled after several delays," the airline told the outlet.

While the delay was going on, Jeremy and Pam met Chris. He had also booked on the same flight, and they got together at the gate area in the DFW airport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kKZQM_0gVLM2Gg00
Photo credit: EpochTimes/ Twitter

Chris let them know he was a minister, and after he heard about their plans, he offered to marry them in Vegas.

The three of them booked the last three tickets on a flight from Dallas Love Field Airport to Las Vegas, and they also shared an Uber to move around the city. As they were getting on board, the pilot asked Pam about her gown.

"She told their story to him and joked that maybe they should just get married on this flight instead. The captain said, to her surprise, 'Let's do it!'"

Everyone set to work, and a touching ceremony was put together to celebrate the couple's love and devotion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yopK8_0gVLM2Gg00
Photo credit: EpochTimes/ Twitter

"The flight crew hung toilet paper streamers, made Chris a sash out of snack bags, and cued up the wedding march. Customers used their phones to light the plane as Pam walked down the aisle; One of the flight attendants, Julie, was happy to stand in as the impromptu maid of honor."

One of the passengers also donated a donut which became the wedding cake. Another passenger gave a notebook, where the cabin crew and fellow passengers wrote their wishes to the couple.

Pam and Jeremy got lucky again when it turned out there was a professional photographer on board, so they will treasure the memories of their special wedding in years to come.

"As she started walking down the aisle, everybody's phones came out. They're flipping on their flash and backlights to light it up. And the whole plane lit up! It was amazing to see her in her white dress. She was walking down a different aisle surrounded by smiles," Jeremy recalls.

"My voice started to crack because it was so touching. I loved the sweet, kind, congratulatory notes from our co-passengers," Pam added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ysv8G_0gVLM2Gg00
Photo credit: EpochTimes/ Twitter

Pam has some advice for couples planning to tie the knot who feel worried about the weather and all the decorations.

"Don't worry about it. If it's meant to be, it's going to happen, and you can't change it. The time will come, and you're going to be married, rain or shine. Make the most of what you have because it will be memorable somehow."

The cabin crew was excited to host the special ceremony and hoped that this story would inspire everyone to embrace their feelings no matter where they were.

"Our employees are known for their hospitality and kindness, and we know our crew and the couple will remember this particular flight for a long time to come. Congratulations to the newlyweds; well-wishes for their life together," the airline representative concluded.

Sources:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/couples-wedding-plans-in-vegas-get-ruined-by-flight-delay-crew-and-passengers-marry-them-onboard_4447123.html

https://www.fox13news.com/news/inflight-i-dos-oklahoma-couple-marries-on-southwest-flight-after-storms-delay-vegas-plans

https://twitter.com/EpochTimes

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# oklahoma city

Comments / 0

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
74759 followers

More from Amy Christie

Salt Lake City, UT

Son encourages mom during birth: "Take deep breaths, Mama"

While waiting to welcome her second son, a mom who lives in Utah made sure all her family was ready, including her toddler son. However, when the time came, and labor became intense, her son's words calmed her and helped her pull through.

Read full story
6 comments

Vincent, the cat, makes people think of panthers: "The brave ones ask to stroke him"

When a couple goes out walking with their cat, they always get interesting reactions. Since their kitty is often called a "panther" because of his silky black fur and striking eyes, no one can pass by the cat and not stop for a while to admire him.

Read full story
22 comments

Teenager fishes safe with $1,800, returns it to owner: "Giving back is more rewarding than taking"

A teenage fisher using a magnet managed to pull out a safe with thousands of dollars inside from a river in England. The young man restored the safe to its owner, who had it stolen more than two decades ago.

Read full story
17 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Dog left in shelter hides in a corner until she meets new owner: "She was confused and heartbroken"

A dog who was left in a county shelter was so scared and confused about losing her home that she didn't want to leave a corner. She kept looking everywhere in case the people she loved came back for her, but it didn't happen. And the German shepherd mix was getting lonely and stressed, not to mention feeling cold as time went by.

Read full story
53 comments
Dallas, TX

Man walks for 7 years after losing friend, finds furry companion: "It brought me peace"

A man who lives in New Jersey has spent the past seven years walking. And he didn't just stay on hiking trails; he walked around the world, saw wonderful places, was helped, and met many people on his way. Tom Turcich used up 45 pairs of sneakers while traversing 35 countries.

Read full story
273 comments
Stockbridge, GA

Mom at 60: "Passing values and nurturing, not just giving birth"

While most people think of a young couple when marriage and kids come into the picture, that's not always how a family is shaped. Dr. Cindy Trimm, who lives in Stockbridge, Georgia, learned what it means to be fulfilled when marrying later in life, and she cherishes the opportunity to guide and love her husband's kids. She may not have given birth to them, but Cindy knows there is so much more to being a mother than bringing a child into the world.

Read full story
24 comments
San Francisco, CA

Single mom of 3: "We're divorced, but I had kids with the right person"

Katie and her husband had similar views when it came to getting married, starting a family, and having one of them stay at home to look after the kids. So, once they became parents, they settled into the roles they had agreed on without any significant issues. Her husband went to work while Katie stayed home in San Francisco, California, and looked after the kids.

Read full story
3 comments
Sioux Falls, SD

Mom of 3 on getting up late: "If I sleep in, my son steps up"

Sharon usually saw her kids off to school every morning. She cooked breakfast and made sure they had everything they needed before they headed for the bus. However, as the summer months came and there was less to do, she was worried her kids would lose all incentive to wake up early and get things done.

Read full story
Pearl City, HI

Kitty cafe finds homes for cats, adds jobs for adults with disabilities: "Fulfilling lives and furry friends"

Construction has started for a new cat cafe located in Pearl Cty, Oahu. The place will offer a combination of pet wellness, animal help, and skills training for young adults with disabilities.

Read full story
3 comments

Pair celebrating 20th anniversary pays meal for couple married for 60 years

A couple who lives in Sydney, Australia, was having a good time celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary. They went out to a restaurant on Lord Howe Island, located in New South Wales.

Read full story
19 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Son on getting adopted by stepdad: "I just wanted to call him dad"

A little boy who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio, was adopted by his stepdad and knowing that he got his forever family meant everything to him. As soon as he learned it was all official, he burst into tears and felt happier than ever before.

Read full story
8 comments

Husband makes rickshaw for wife so they can walk together: "I've cried, but she didn't"

A couple who has enjoyed walks together for a long time was shocked to find out that this would become a struggle from now on. As soon as his wife discovered she had multiple sclerosis, the husband was determined to find a solution so they could still enjoy their outdoor time.

Read full story
311 comments
Seattle, WA

Left by his dad, man helps kids of all ages: "Don't bring the past into your future"

Rob Kenney, 58, who lives in Seattle, Washington, is a clear example that what you lived in the past doesn't have to determine how you will live your life and the future you create for yourself and for your loved ones.

Read full story
10 comments
Grand Rapids, MI

High school gives teacher farewell after 50 years of classes: "A wholesome teacher"

Ms. Steelman was 22 when she started giving classes at Northview High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She taught at the same school for five decades. As her last day of teaching came, her daughter filmed the touching farewell the students and the school prepared for her.

Read full story
5 comments

Man left "speechless" by black leopards: "Like being in the Jungle Book"

Nick Kleer, 34, is a wildlife guide in South Africa. He's always dreamed of seeing the biggest leopards and has a lifelong admiration for black leopards. He's been living a nomadic life working as a guide for safaris and taking photos of wild animals while sharing his passion with everyone coming to visit.

Read full story
41 comments
Richmond, VA

Couple hasn't argued in 30 years of marriage: "We give each other tough love and tender compassion"

Hannah and Blair Keeley have been married for three decades, and they still love each other just as they did in the beginning. The couple has managed to avoid arguments by constantly encouraging each other to become better people and amazing parents.

Read full story
23 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Woman goes to salon during miscarriage: "One last thing to do with my baby"

Janelle has two kids, and she's also been through four miscarriages. When she found out that she wouldn't get to welcome her third baby, she decided to take care of herself and get ready for what followed.

Read full story
10 comments

Amputee couple raises toddler son: "He is the reason we keep moving forward"

Minh Khuong Luu, 28, was jus having a walk in Hoa Binh Park, Hanoi, when he met Le Thu Thi Nguyen and Ngoc Bao Doan. Their son, Minh Tri Doan, was with them and the parents were beaming and so full of positive energy that they inspired Khuong to take a few photos.

Read full story
27 comments
New York City, NY

Mom and her wife on raising sons: "We want to avoid future shame for them"

Laura and her wife, Sam, had very different experiences while they grew up. Learning how to blend in and still stay true to their feelings has been hard at times, but on the whole, they feel thankful to have found the right partner to share their love with.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy