Delay ends wedding plans, couple tie knot in the air: "Walking down a different aisle"

A couple who lives in Oklahoma City had planned their elopement to Las Vegas, but they couldn't go through with their wedding plans due to flight delays. After an impromptu meeting with a minister at the airport, the couple ended up tying the knot 37,000 feet up in the air with the help of well-wishing passengers, flight crew, and the pilot.

What are the details?

Pam and Jeremy Salda had been dating for two years before they started thinking about getting married. They thought it would be fun to elope, and they booked their flight to Las Vegas just five days after they got the idea. They arrived at the airport together, both in wedding attire, and they had an appointment at a chapel in Las Vegas at 9 p.m. on the same day.

The couple kept it all a secret from friends and family, according to The Epoch Times.

"But their itinerary went through DFW Airport, where their final leg to Vegas was eventually canceled after several delays," the airline told the outlet.

While the delay was going on, Jeremy and Pam met Chris. He had also booked on the same flight, and they got together at the gate area in the DFW airport.

Chris let them know he was a minister, and after he heard about their plans, he offered to marry them in Vegas.

The three of them booked the last three tickets on a flight from Dallas Love Field Airport to Las Vegas, and they also shared an Uber to move around the city. As they were getting on board, the pilot asked Pam about her gown.

"She told their story to him and joked that maybe they should just get married on this flight instead. The captain said, to her surprise, 'Let's do it!'"

Everyone set to work, and a touching ceremony was put together to celebrate the couple's love and devotion.

"The flight crew hung toilet paper streamers, made Chris a sash out of snack bags, and cued up the wedding march. Customers used their phones to light the plane as Pam walked down the aisle; One of the flight attendants, Julie, was happy to stand in as the impromptu maid of honor."

One of the passengers also donated a donut which became the wedding cake. Another passenger gave a notebook, where the cabin crew and fellow passengers wrote their wishes to the couple.

Pam and Jeremy got lucky again when it turned out there was a professional photographer on board, so they will treasure the memories of their special wedding in years to come.

"As she started walking down the aisle, everybody's phones came out. They're flipping on their flash and backlights to light it up. And the whole plane lit up! It was amazing to see her in her white dress. She was walking down a different aisle surrounded by smiles," Jeremy recalls.

"My voice started to crack because it was so touching. I loved the sweet, kind, congratulatory notes from our co-passengers," Pam added.

Pam has some advice for couples planning to tie the knot who feel worried about the weather and all the decorations.

"Don't worry about it. If it's meant to be, it's going to happen, and you can't change it. The time will come, and you're going to be married, rain or shine. Make the most of what you have because it will be memorable somehow."

The cabin crew was excited to host the special ceremony and hoped that this story would inspire everyone to embrace their feelings no matter where they were.

"Our employees are known for their hospitality and kindness, and we know our crew and the couple will remember this particular flight for a long time to come. Congratulations to the newlyweds; well-wishes for their life together," the airline representative concluded.

