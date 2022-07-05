Dallas, TX

Man walks for 7 years after losing friend, finds furry companion: "It brought me peace"

Amy Christie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l7oV3_0gVKWXW100
Photo credit: tomturcich/Instagram

A man who lives in New Jersey has spent the past seven years walking. And he didn't just stay on hiking trails; he walked around the world, saw wonderful places, was helped, and met many people on his way. Tom Turcich used up 45 pairs of sneakers while traversing 35 countries.

The man set off from the home that he shared with his sister and his parents and kept on walking in the rain, snow, or sunny weather. He made this decision after losing his friend, and he's since discovered there are a lot of good people out there, even if he's had his fair share of danger.

And on his journey, he's found a loyal companion who didn't hesitate to walk 25,000 miles by his side.

What are the details?

"My dealings with people have almost all been good. I've been helped a lot, been given food and water on the side of the road, and brought in for dinner, or at night for shelter," Tom shared with The Epoch Times about his unique journey.

His long walk began right after he turned 26. He started walking from home, got to Dallas, Texas, and then kept walking. In his first year, he got to Panama City. Though it may seem like a spontaneous decision, the man saved money and worked for eight years before he could start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ccksZ_0gVKWXW100
Photo credit: tomturcich/Instagram

His motivation for this journey came when he was a teenager. Tom's outlook on life changed completely after his closest friend passed away.

"I realized I could go just as quickly, and I needed to make the most out of my life. I wanted adventure, and walking around the world seemed to solve that," Tom said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K22K0_0gVKWXW100
Photo credit: tomturcich/Instagram

After getting to Panama City, Tom walked through Colombia and Uruguay, then continued to walk in Europe and North Africa. He crossed Tunisia and then went to Italy, following the Adriatic all the way into Turkey. He then journeyed across Turkey and moved into Georgia and Azerbaijan.

Tom was stuck in Azerbaijan for a while when the restrictions started, and he returned home on two occasions. While he was home, he also sorted out paperwork for a great friend he found while walking in his first year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XFEKn_0gVKWXW100
Photo credit: tomturcich/Instagram

Savannah was a fluffy retriever puppy when he adopted her as he headed toward Dallas, Texas. In the beginning, he had to push her along in a cart, but she's grown since and has walked about 25,000 miles with her owner.

After traveling close to 30,000 miles on foot, Tom feels that his understanding of the world is definitely changed and expanded.

"Before leaving, I had been to a couple of countries, but I'd mostly grown up in New Jersey suburbs. Now, after having traveled for so long, I have a much better sense of how history and culture can impact a place and how geography can impact a country and set it on a certain course. Also, it doesn't matter the country; people are people everywhere. And most people are good," Tom explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tE9ER_0gVKWXW100
Photo credit: tomturcich/Instagram

Seeing so many different places on foot also gave him more time to reflect and move away from stress and pressure.

"It brought me peace and self-knowledge," he added.

He's spent all these years sleeping in a tent close to Savannah. On the last stretch of the road, coming back home in light rain, he thought about his life on the road and whether his own bed would be more comfortable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BK6q1_0gVKWXW100
Photo credit: tomturcich/Instagram

"I'm not done. I've been out here a long time. And it's great. There's this enormous satisfaction to my days because I'm outside, I'm exercising, and I have this very immediate purpose of just walking this far. And so the days, in a certain way, are very gratifying. But at the same time, I had just been doing this for long enough. I'm ready to see my friends and family and sleep with a roof over my head every night," Tom shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QYI5j_0gVKWXW100
Photo credit: tomturcich/Instagram

The first thing he'll do once he gets back home will be to relax and have a cold drink. He's going to spend the summer at his family's beach house and adjust to a different rhythm of life. He'd also like to write a book about his one-of-a-kind journey.

"I just wanted to see the world to understand it a little better. I couldn't get into Kazakhstan, Mongolia, or Australia because of the restrictions — they were on my original route. But I've done pretty well, and I'm very satisfied with how it turned out."

As for his Texas furry friend, Savannah is still by his side, and she's lived an adventure very few dogs can boast of.

Sources:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/most-people-are-good-26-year-old-walks-round-the-world-for-7-years-after-friends-tragic-death-finds-furry-companion_4424880.html

https://twitter.com/EpochTimes

https://www.instagram.com/theworldwalk/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dallas# texas# dogs

Comments / 273

Published by

Amy Christie is a passionate writer and journalist, always striving to bring out the positive and create meaningful connections.

Dallas, TX
74759 followers

More from Amy Christie

Salt Lake City, UT

Son encourages mom during birth: "Take deep breaths, Mama"

While waiting to welcome her second son, a mom who lives in Utah made sure all her family was ready, including her toddler son. However, when the time came, and labor became intense, her son's words calmed her and helped her pull through.

Read full story
6 comments

Vincent, the cat, makes people think of panthers: "The brave ones ask to stroke him"

When a couple goes out walking with their cat, they always get interesting reactions. Since their kitty is often called a "panther" because of his silky black fur and striking eyes, no one can pass by the cat and not stop for a while to admire him.

Read full story
22 comments

Teenager fishes safe with $1,800, returns it to owner: "Giving back is more rewarding than taking"

A teenage fisher using a magnet managed to pull out a safe with thousands of dollars inside from a river in England. The young man restored the safe to its owner, who had it stolen more than two decades ago.

Read full story
17 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Dog left in shelter hides in a corner until she meets new owner: "She was confused and heartbroken"

A dog who was left in a county shelter was so scared and confused about losing her home that she didn't want to leave a corner. She kept looking everywhere in case the people she loved came back for her, but it didn't happen. And the German shepherd mix was getting lonely and stressed, not to mention feeling cold as time went by.

Read full story
53 comments
Dallas, TX

Delay ends wedding plans, couple tie knot in the air: "Walking down a different aisle"

A couple who lives in Oklahoma City had planned their elopement to Las Vegas, but they couldn't go through with their wedding plans due to flight delays. After an impromptu meeting with a minister at the airport, the couple ended up tying the knot 37,000 feet up in the air with the help of well-wishing passengers, flight crew, and the pilot.

Read full story
Stockbridge, GA

Mom at 60: "Passing values and nurturing, not just giving birth"

While most people think of a young couple when marriage and kids come into the picture, that's not always how a family is shaped. Dr. Cindy Trimm, who lives in Stockbridge, Georgia, learned what it means to be fulfilled when marrying later in life, and she cherishes the opportunity to guide and love her husband's kids. She may not have given birth to them, but Cindy knows there is so much more to being a mother than bringing a child into the world.

Read full story
24 comments
San Francisco, CA

Single mom of 3: "We're divorced, but I had kids with the right person"

Katie and her husband had similar views when it came to getting married, starting a family, and having one of them stay at home to look after the kids. So, once they became parents, they settled into the roles they had agreed on without any significant issues. Her husband went to work while Katie stayed home in San Francisco, California, and looked after the kids.

Read full story
3 comments
Sioux Falls, SD

Mom of 3 on getting up late: "If I sleep in, my son steps up"

Sharon usually saw her kids off to school every morning. She cooked breakfast and made sure they had everything they needed before they headed for the bus. However, as the summer months came and there was less to do, she was worried her kids would lose all incentive to wake up early and get things done.

Read full story
Pearl City, HI

Kitty cafe finds homes for cats, adds jobs for adults with disabilities: "Fulfilling lives and furry friends"

Construction has started for a new cat cafe located in Pearl Cty, Oahu. The place will offer a combination of pet wellness, animal help, and skills training for young adults with disabilities.

Read full story
3 comments

Pair celebrating 20th anniversary pays meal for couple married for 60 years

A couple who lives in Sydney, Australia, was having a good time celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary. They went out to a restaurant on Lord Howe Island, located in New South Wales.

Read full story
19 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Son on getting adopted by stepdad: "I just wanted to call him dad"

A little boy who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio, was adopted by his stepdad and knowing that he got his forever family meant everything to him. As soon as he learned it was all official, he burst into tears and felt happier than ever before.

Read full story
8 comments

Husband makes rickshaw for wife so they can walk together: "I've cried, but she didn't"

A couple who has enjoyed walks together for a long time was shocked to find out that this would become a struggle from now on. As soon as his wife discovered she had multiple sclerosis, the husband was determined to find a solution so they could still enjoy their outdoor time.

Read full story
311 comments
Seattle, WA

Left by his dad, man helps kids of all ages: "Don't bring the past into your future"

Rob Kenney, 58, who lives in Seattle, Washington, is a clear example that what you lived in the past doesn't have to determine how you will live your life and the future you create for yourself and for your loved ones.

Read full story
10 comments
Grand Rapids, MI

High school gives teacher farewell after 50 years of classes: "A wholesome teacher"

Ms. Steelman was 22 when she started giving classes at Northview High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She taught at the same school for five decades. As her last day of teaching came, her daughter filmed the touching farewell the students and the school prepared for her.

Read full story
5 comments

Man left "speechless" by black leopards: "Like being in the Jungle Book"

Nick Kleer, 34, is a wildlife guide in South Africa. He's always dreamed of seeing the biggest leopards and has a lifelong admiration for black leopards. He's been living a nomadic life working as a guide for safaris and taking photos of wild animals while sharing his passion with everyone coming to visit.

Read full story
41 comments
Richmond, VA

Couple hasn't argued in 30 years of marriage: "We give each other tough love and tender compassion"

Hannah and Blair Keeley have been married for three decades, and they still love each other just as they did in the beginning. The couple has managed to avoid arguments by constantly encouraging each other to become better people and amazing parents.

Read full story
23 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Woman goes to salon during miscarriage: "One last thing to do with my baby"

Janelle has two kids, and she's also been through four miscarriages. When she found out that she wouldn't get to welcome her third baby, she decided to take care of herself and get ready for what followed.

Read full story
10 comments

Amputee couple raises toddler son: "He is the reason we keep moving forward"

Minh Khuong Luu, 28, was jus having a walk in Hoa Binh Park, Hanoi, when he met Le Thu Thi Nguyen and Ngoc Bao Doan. Their son, Minh Tri Doan, was with them and the parents were beaming and so full of positive energy that they inspired Khuong to take a few photos.

Read full story
27 comments
New York City, NY

Mom and her wife on raising sons: "We want to avoid future shame for them"

Laura and her wife, Sam, had very different experiences while they grew up. Learning how to blend in and still stay true to their feelings has been hard at times, but on the whole, they feel thankful to have found the right partner to share their love with.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy