Woman goes to salon during miscarriage: "One last thing to do with my baby"

Janelle has two kids, and she's also been through four miscarriages. When she found out that she wouldn't get to welcome her third baby, she decided to take care of herself and get ready for what followed.

As she went to a hair salon in Los Angeles, California, and talked to the stylist, she was at a loss when she had to say what "the occasion" was. She was losing her baby and had thought going there would somehow make up for an experience together before she had to say goodbye.

What are the details?

"'Sit down,' the stylist told me as I plopped myself at Drybar. 'What's the special occasion?' I hadn't thought about what I'd say, and my mind went blank. Honestly, the answer would have made things uncomfortable. I was having a miscarriage," Janelle shared with Insider about how she felt that day.

The woman had gone through three miscarriages before she had her first son, Leo.

"With each loss, I felt more anxious. There were no reasons for it and no answers. We just had to deal with our loss alone. To everyone other than family, we kept up our brave faces to hide our shattered hearts," she said.

Ten months after the third miscarriage, she found out she was pregnant again. Once they welcomed Nico, their second son, the couple had thought all their difficulties were behind them.

"I thought our issues had disappeared, that life had sorted itself out, and that our problems were gone. I believed loss wouldn't happen to us again and that this was a happy ending. When I unexpectedly felt unwell, I knew I was pregnant again. I didn't need a test; I'd been through this already, five times. This was the third baby we wanted but hadn't scheduled into our busy lives."

Everything went well during the first six weeks, and she even let some friends know about it. The mother also started to think about reorganizing her home so the third baby would have space and time to interact with her other babies. Out of caution, she decided to go for another ultrasound at ten weeks of pregnancy.

"Because of our history, I scheduled another ten-week ultrasound, and I went alone. It would simply confirm what I knew, after all. But as soon as the ultrasound tech went silent, I knew. I had been there before. It was quiet for a while before I started crying. They took me through a few offices and handed me to nurses who awkwardly tried to comfort me."

This time, she knew what would happen, but it didn't make things less difficult since both she and her husband wanted the baby so much.

"This time, I knew; if I couldn't control the process, I would at least look good while it happened. So I scheduled a salon appointment. Getting my hair done before my baby was taken from our lives was the one way I could celebrate its little life, as silly as that may sound. So we went together — my baby and me — to get my hair done, and we sat together for the last time."

Doing that one last thing together allowed Janelle to feel like she was a little bit in control, even if she had no say in losing her baby.

"It gave me control back in my life; one last thing to do with my baby. It allowed me to drive rather than be driven. I've been more open about talking about my five losses in addition to the two beautiful children I've been blessed with. And in doing so, I've tried to help others heal from similar experiences," Janelle concluded on the power of love and the way to heal despite all losses with the will to build a happy family with her husband.

Sources:

https://www.insider.com/i-scheduled-a-blow-out-while-having-a-miscarriage-2022-6

https://twitter.com/thisisinsider